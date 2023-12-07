Swifties Lose It Over Taylor Swift's Adorable Nickname For Travis Kelce

In fan-shot footage from last Sunday (Dec. 3) of Taylor Swift cheering on Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs in Green Bay, Wisc., you can hear Swift shouting her adorable nickname for Kelce. In the footage shared to Twitter, TIME Magazine's Person of the Year can be heard saying, "Come on, Trav."

On the Nov. 29 episode of his New Heights podcast with older brother Jason Kelce, Travis revealed his nickname for Swift, famously saying, "Thanks, Tay."

"Nicknames out in full force! He called her Tay and now she's screaming Trav," responded one of several Twitter users who immediately compared the two pet names.

In her Person of the Year cover story for TIME, Tay gave a timeline of her relationship with Trav.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said. "We started hanging out right after that."

While speculation about their romance was flooding social media back in September, nothing about when they actually started seeing each other had been confirmed— until now.

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," Swift explained. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Swift also broke down what it fully means for a celebrity of her caliber to go public with a relationship.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Swift said. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

