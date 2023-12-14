Kevin Costner and Jewel Bonded Over This Shared Interest, Source Says

Kevin Costner and Jewel have ran in the same circle for years.

A source told US Weekly that the rumored romance between Kevin Costner and Jewel isn't a new development.

"Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great," a source shared. "They check a lot of boxes for each other."

The source credited a shared love of music for making the alleged relationship blossom "organically."

"He's really into his [band, Modern West], and singing, and she's very much a part of that country-and-western world," a source said, adding that the pair has ran in the same circle "for years."

"Some of their mutual friends joke how it's surprising they didn't get together years ago," the source continued.

Though the source said "there's no pressure of expectation here," they suspect that Costner "found a real keeper in Jewel and that this has the makings of something that could be very special."

Further, a source told People that there's "big attraction" between the alleged couple.

"The relationship between Kevin and Jewel is fresh but not brand new," a source shared with the publication. "There is very big attraction on both sides."

InTouch reported on Dec. 6 that Costner, 68, and Jewel, 49, were among the celebrity guests at this year's Necker Cup on Nov. 13-18. The week-long tennis event is held annually at Virgin Group mogul Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. In addition to charity tennis matches between celebrity amateurs and professional players, Necker Cup participants can enjoy snorkeling, SCUBA diving and parties during their stay, per the organization's website.

They've since been spotted together at a tennis fundraiser for Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation.

Following months of bitter divorce proceedings, Costner and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner reached a divorce settlement in Sept. 2023. Costner shares three teenage children with Baumgartner. He also has four adult children from previous relationships.

For her part, Jewel, whom InTouch's source says "often falls for rugged cowboy types," shares a 12-year-old son with her ex-husband, rodeo champion Ty Murray. The pair called it quits in 2014 after six years of marriage. The Grammy-nominated country star and "Masked Singer" alum was linked to NFL quarterback Charlie Whitehurst as recently as 2016.