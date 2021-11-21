Will Patton: Who is Jamie Dutton's Birth Father on 'Yellowstone'?

Spoilers ahead for season 3 of Yellowstone

In season 3 of Yellowstone, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) got a real shock when he found out that he was in fact, adopted as a baby. Always feeling like an outsider in the Dutton household, he now had concrete proof of why. He discovers his birth father, recently released from prison, a man named Garrett Randall. Played by the actor Will Patton, Randall has officially been upgraded to a series regular in the fourth season of the popular TV series so we'll likely get much more information on Jamie's early childhood.

If you think Will Patton looks familiar, you are correct. There are countless films and TV shows where you've most likely seen him over the years.

Who is Will Patton?

Will Patton has been around for decades. The Charleston, South Carolina native grew up as the son of a playwright, so it should have been no surprise when he went on to attend the North Carolina School of the Arts, followed by The Actors' Studio in New York City. He got his big start on Broadway, even winning two Obie Awards for starring in Sam Shepard's play Fool for Love in the early '80s. Throughout his career, he's appeared in countless films like Desperately Seeking Susan, Inventing the Abbotts, A Mighty Heart, The Mothman Prophecies, The Spitfire Grill, American Honey, The Punisher, Entrapment, Gone in 60 Seconds, The Outsider, The Fourth Kind, The November Man, The Client, Jesus' Son, The Punisher, The Scent of Rain and Lightning, The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond, Brooklyn's Finest, American Violet, Halloween and Minari. The man has truly been in everything.

A couple of his most memorable performances include playing Coach Bill Yoast in Remember the Titans and Charles 'Chick' Chapple in Armageddon. Despite appearing in tons of major films, Patton has also been a regular on TV in the past. He starred in The Agency and Falling Skies and has appeared in The Good Wife, Swamp Thing, Into the West, Numb3rs, and played FBI agent Melvin Purvis in the TV movie Dillinger.

Fun fact, he's also narrated seven Stephen King audiobooks over the years as well as multiple for Denis Johnson and James Lee Burke.



He's Played Kevin Costner's Nemesis Before

In No Way Out, Patton plays the murderous Scott Pritchard, who goes up against Costner's character Tom Farrell in this military thriller. 10 years later, Patton played the villain General Bethlehem in the post-apocalyptic drama, The Postman, also led by Costner.

We're excited to see them come head to head for a third time on Yellowstone as two different father figures in Jamie Dutton's life. Since it seems incredibly likely that Jamie is taking a darker path in this new season, we feel like his birth father's character will fully embrace trying to help him bring down John Dutton's empire.

Garrett Randall on Yellowstone

In season 3, we learned that Randall killed his wife when Jamie was just a baby and ended up going to prison for it. Jamie went on to live a lavish life with the Duttons. Hopefully, we get more backstory on that entire situation and maybe even some interesting flashback scenes!

