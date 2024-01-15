Emily Blunt attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Entertainment

Emily Blunt is Red-Hot Alongside Hubby John Krasinski at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

The couple of 13 years was all smiles on the red carpet.

By |

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are one of the sweetest love stories in Hollywood, and their affection and support for each other is always on full display anytime they hit a red carpet together. Krasinski joined his wife of over 13 years at the 2024 Critic's Choice Awards on Jan. 14. Blunt was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," one of the biggest movies of 2023.

Red was one of the hot colors on this year's Critics Choice red carpet, also donned by "Barbie" star Margot Robbie in lieu of her signature pink. Blunt wowed in her shimmery one-shoulder red gown, which featured embroidered roses on her shoulder. Her hair was slicked back into a sleek low bun with elegant diamond statement earrings, a diamond bracelet, a stunning diamond ring and matching red lipstick completing the look. Krasinski looked dapper as ever, sporting an ivory tuxedo jacket with trendy brown suit pants. The sweet couple, parents of daughters Hazel and Violet, were all smiles as they celebrated Blunt's achievements in "Oppenheimer."

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: (L-R) John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Blunt plays the onscreen wife of Golden Globe winner and fellow nominee Cillian Murphy, who plays the titular "Oppenheimer." The film follows the story of a real physicist and the team of scientists who worked on the Manhattan Project, designing the atomic bomb during World War II. Murphy is nominated for Best Actor and is heavily favored at this year's Oscars. Director Christopher Nolan is nominated for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, recently winning Best Director at the Golden Globes. Robert Downey Jr. took home Best Supporting Actor at Critics Choice and the Golden Globes. Additionally, the cast is nominated for Best Ensemble and Best Picture.

READ MORE: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Put Their Love on Display at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Entertainment

Reese Witherspoon and Her Lookalike Daughter Wow at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Awards

2024 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet: See the Best-Dressed Stars

Awards

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Put Their Love on Display at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Awards

2024 SAG Awards Nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bridges and '1923' Snubbed

 