Emily Blunt is Red-Hot Alongside Hubby John Krasinski at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are one of the sweetest love stories in Hollywood, and their affection and support for each other is always on full display anytime they hit a red carpet together. Krasinski joined his wife of over 13 years at the 2024 Critic's Choice Awards on Jan. 14. Blunt was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," one of the biggest movies of 2023.

Red was one of the hot colors on this year's Critics Choice red carpet, also donned by "Barbie" star Margot Robbie in lieu of her signature pink. Blunt wowed in her shimmery one-shoulder red gown, which featured embroidered roses on her shoulder. Her hair was slicked back into a sleek low bun with elegant diamond statement earrings, a diamond bracelet, a stunning diamond ring and matching red lipstick completing the look. Krasinski looked dapper as ever, sporting an ivory tuxedo jacket with trendy brown suit pants. The sweet couple, parents of daughters Hazel and Violet, were all smiles as they celebrated Blunt's achievements in "Oppenheimer."

Blunt plays the onscreen wife of Golden Globe winner and fellow nominee Cillian Murphy, who plays the titular "Oppenheimer." The film follows the story of a real physicist and the team of scientists who worked on the Manhattan Project, designing the atomic bomb during World War II. Murphy is nominated for Best Actor and is heavily favored at this year's Oscars. Director Christopher Nolan is nominated for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, recently winning Best Director at the Golden Globes. Robert Downey Jr. took home Best Supporting Actor at Critics Choice and the Golden Globes. Additionally, the cast is nominated for Best Ensemble and Best Picture.

