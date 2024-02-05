The Ultimate Guide to the Biggest Films of the 2024 Oscars and Where to Watch Them

These are the films expected to win the most at the 96th Academy Awards.

Awards season is in full swing, which means the 96th Academy Awards — the pinnacle of achievement in the film world — are right around the corner. The Oscars will be doled out on March 10 and honor the greatest in cinema the past year had to offer. The best films, actors, actresses, directors, editors, screenwriters, composers, costume designers and more will be honored at the glitzy festival. Winners will be crowned. Dreams will be made or dashed. Exasperated and breathy speeches will be uttered. Viewers will cheer when their favorites win, post angry Tweets (er... Xes?) when their favorites lose and get plenty drunk while playing Oscars drinking games (every time the music cuts off a speech, take a swig).

This year sees a heaping portion of nominations for the film "Oppenheimer," Christopher Nolan's blockbuster take on the construction of the atomic bomb and its (both literal and figurative) fallout. Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" is also up for several awards — the two movies created a box office frenzy known as "Barbenheimer," rising above the typical arthouse fare of awards season like a towering pink mushroom cloud. Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things" and Martin Scorcese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" are also expected to win big. All eyes are on "Poor Things'" Emma Stone and "Killers'" Lily Gladstone as they vie for best lead actress.

Scroll through for the biggest, most-nominated films of the past year and how to watch them.