Meet All 6 Oscar-Nominated Couples Going for Gold at the 2024 Academy Awards

Christopher Nolan famously doesn't own a cell phone. Someone had to call up Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and the rest of the self-proclaimed Oppenhomies to offer them roles. That someone is Emma Thomas, Nolan's wife of 27 years who's also produced all of his movies. This year's Academy Award nominations are chock-full of partners in art and life. We've rounded up all the Oscar-nominated couples 2024 has to offer.

In addition to Nolan and Thomas, who score their third joint Best Picture nod for "Oppenheimer," the "Barbie" team boasts two husband-and-wife creatives. Director Greta Gerwig co-wrote the script alongside her husband, writer-director Noah Baumbach. Their adapted screenplay nomination is the latest in a long line of fruitful endeavors: Gerwig has been acting in Baumbach's films since 2010's "Greenberg."

She also co-wrote and starred in "Frances Ha," for which she received a Golden Globe acting nomination. Most recently, she starred alongside Adam Driver in Baumbach's Don DeLillo adaptation, "White Noise." From indie darlings to blockbuster film greats, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are cinema's new It-couple.

Then there's "Barbie" star Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley, who co-founded their LuckyChap Entertainment banner in 2021. Robbie's omission from this year's Best Actress race was glaring when nominations were announced on Jan. 23. But if "Barbie" wins Best Picture, she'll take the stage in her capacity as a producer — hopefully with the usually soft-spoken Tom in tow.

And there's plenty more Oscar-nominated couples in the running at the 96th Academy Awards, which air live on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. Below, check out each filmmaking duo hoping to bring home twin statuettes in 2024.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Gerwig was shockingly shut out of the Best Director category. But she's also up for Best Adapted Screenplay for her bubbly and brilliant "Barbie" script, which she co-wrote alongside her husband Noah Baumbach.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie and her producer husband Tom Ackerley are the faces of LuckyChap, through which they've produced female-first films like "Promising Young Woman" and "I, Tonya." The pair have been married since 2016, and "Barbie" 's Best Picture nod marks their first joint Oscar nomination.

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas

Christopher Nolan and his wife-slash-producer Emma Thomas are up for Best Picture for "Oppenheimer." Thomas was previously nominated in the category alongside her husband for "Dunkirk" and "Inception." She's produced every single one of his films going back to his 1997 mystery short "Doodlebug."

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

The 2023 Cannes sensation "Anatomy of a Fall" comes from French filmmaking duo Justine Triet and Arthur Harari. The couple are up for Best Original Screenplay, which they won at the 2024 Golden Globes. Triet is also nominated for Best Director, and the film is in contention for Best Picture.

Alex Mechanik and Samy Burch

Film editor Alex Mechanik has a story-by credit on Todd Haynes' comedic melodrama "May December," and his wife Samy Burch (a former "Hunger Games" casting director) penned the screenplay. Both are up for Best Original Screenplay.

Jared and Jerusha Hess

Husband-and-wife duo Jared and Jerusha Hess are nominated in the Best Animated Short category for their film "Ninety-Five Senses," starring Tim Blake Nelson. The couple co-wrote "Napoleon Dynamite" (2004) and "Nacho Libre" (2006), both of which Jared directed. Jerusha also wrote and directed the 2013 cult classic "Austenland."