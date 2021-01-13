Michael Keaton's Son is a Talented Songwriter Who's Written With Thomas Rhett + More

Michael Keaton will always be one of the best actors of his generation. He's Beetlejuice, Batman, Birdman, an Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner, and even Mr. Mom. The man can do anything. He has so many notable film roles it's hard to narrow down his best. But his most important role over the years has been as a father to his son Sean, who has become an incredibly talented songwriter.

When Keaton was married to actress Caroline McWilliams, they had one child together, Sean Douglas. Fun fact, Keaton's real name is Michael Douglas but he had to change it in Hollywood because as we know...the name was already taken. Keaton and McWilliams divorced in 1990 but the actor has always been incredibly active in his son's life. Keaton even got teary-eyed during his Golden Globes acceptance speech describing his son while Sean, who had gone with him as his date, smiled and watched from the audience.

"My best friend is kind, intelligent, funny, talented, considerate, thoughtful, did I say kind? He also happens to be my son, Sean."

To say that Sean Douglas is a talented songwriter is an understatement. The man is behind some of the most unexpected hits across nearly every genre of music. He wrote "Heart Attack" and "Sorry Not Sorry" for Demi Lovato, "Talk Dirty" and "Wiggle" for Jason Derulo, "Hey Mama" for David Guetta, "Ghosttown" for Madonna, "Zero" for Chris Brown, "Like A Girl" for Lizzo, "Sledgehammer" for Fifth Harmony, "Raising Hell" for Kesha, and, "Said too Much" for Jessie J among countless other songs. In the following hilarious clip, Keaton tells Ellen that he was initially shocked by the song title "Talk Dirty" but assured her and the audience that it wasn't Sean's choice.

Sean's also a frequent collaborator with Nick Jonas, working as a writer and producer on his album Nick Jonas as well as a writer for multiple songs on Last Year Was Complicated including "Champagne Problems." But he's also worked with country artists like Dan + Shay for whom he recently wrote: "I Should Probably Go To Bed."

The talented songwriter is a frequent collaborator of Thomas Rhett's and co-wrote his massive hit "Die A Happy Man" which won pretty much every award including ACM Single of the Year, Billboard Music Award for Top Country Song, CMA Award for Single of the Year, and BMI Award for Song of the Year. It even got a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song. Sean also wrote multiple songs on Rhett's albums Life Changes, Center Point Road, and the Lady A/Thomas Rhett collaboration, "Heroes."

Based in Los Angeles, Sean recently signed an exclusive publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music. He told Music Business Worldwide that he really loves songwriting, though he's also an impressive singer.

"What I love about being a songwriter is having the freedom to write in a different style every day and to keep growing musically...the entire Warner Chappell team have been incredibly supportive in that pursuit, going above and beyond to champion my music and create new opportunities for it."