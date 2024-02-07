Michelle Pfeiffer is Reportedly in Talks to Join a 'Yellowstone' Spinoff Series

Michelle Pfeiffer could be coming to the Dutton ranch.

According to Puck, the 65-year-old actress, who has starred in films like "Batman Returns" and "Scarface," is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff series, "2024." Matthew McConaughey is rumored to star, though he has yet to officially sign on (the Puck report adds that the star won't agree to anything until he's seen a script).

"Yellowstone" is set to air its series finale in November. While there are no plot details available for "2024," it should pick up right where "Yellowstone" leaves off. Original "Yellowstone" cast members Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes are expected to appear in "2024" as well. However, an ongoing pay dispute jeopardizes the return of Hauser and Reilly. The dispute between the actors and Paramount will be resolved by the end of the week, Paramount announced.

Hauser and Reilly are also reportedly requesting to be placed at the top of the call sheet — even above new cast members, which would include Pfeiffer and McConaughey. The call sheet typically lists the biggest stars at the top, and high-profile, Academy Award-winning and nominated actors like Pfeiffer and McConaughey may not appreciate being bumped. The order on a call sheet may sound petty, but it's supposedly a significant factor in cast morale during a film shoot.

Pfeiffer landed her first major film role in "Grease 2" (1982) and followed it up with her turn as Tony Montana's cocaine-addled trophy wife in "Scarface" (1983). She has since been nominated for three Academy Awards and won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her role in "The Fabulous Baker Boys" (1990).

Recently, Pfeiffer portrayed First Lady Betty Ford in the Showtime anthology drama series "The First Lady" (2022). And in 2023, she reprised her role as Janet van Dyne in Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

"2024" is just one of the spinoffs planned for Taylor Sheridan's extended Yellowstone-verse. "1883" released one season, "1923" released one season with a second on the way and "1944" has one season ordered. Another spinoff, "6666" has been put on ice for the time being.