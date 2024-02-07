"Yellowstone" generates plenty of drama both in the show and behind the scenes. And the latest off-camera dust-up jeopardizes the appearance of original cast members in an upcoming spinoff.

"Yellowstone" is set to conclude its five-season run in November. And the upcoming spinoff, currently titled "2024," will pick up right where it leaves off. "2024" is rumored to star Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer. "Yellowstone" OGs Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes are expected to join them. However, a pay dispute could put the kibosh on the return of Hauser and Reilly. Each of them requests a significant pay bump. According to a report from Puck, the details of this pay bump have yet to be hashed out between the actors and Paramount. Until they are, we may not see Rip Wheeler or Beth Dutton in "2024."

Per the report, Reilly wants $1.2 million per episode while Haunser wants $1.25 million. Paramount's current offer stands at $850,000 per episode with a chance of bumping that up to $950,00 in season 2 of the spinoff.

Complicating matters, Paramount still has to pay out actors for the canceled season 6 of "Yellowstone." The report adds that a resolution will be reached by the end of this week, so we should have a more definitive picture of the "2024" cast soon.

Paramount's offer alone is more than four times what they were making on "Yellowstone." According to TV Guide, the cast members made $200,000 or less per episode of "Yellowstone" season 5, except for Kevin Costner, who made $1.3 million per episode (Costner's initial salary for season 1 was $500,000 per episode).

Costner claims that he is still owed $12 million for the final episodes of "Yellowstone," which are set to begin filming in the spring of 2024. He adds that he will "probably go to court" over the matter.

The dispute comes hot on the heels of other "Yellowstone" drama: co-creator Taylor Sheridan recently dropped a lawsuit against Hauser's Free Rein Coffee Company for similarities to his own coffee brand, Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee.