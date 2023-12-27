'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Drops Lawsuit Against Cole Hauser's Free Rein Coffee

The java battle seems to have sprinted to an end.

Taylor Sheridan's Bosque Ranch has voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against actor Cole Hauser's coffee brand, Free Rein Coffee Company. This spells out the end for a high-profile legal dispute that grabbed attention from fans and industry watchers.

Bosque Ranch, a 600-acre property in Fort Worth, Texas, is known for housing "Yellowstone" creator Sheridan's horses and serving as a filming location for both "Yellowstone" and "1883." The ranch recently collaborated with Community Coffee to launch Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee.

Shortly after, Hauser announced his own new Texas-based coffee company, Free Rein, drawing inspiration from the hardworking cowboy lifestyle.

"I've grown up around cowboys my whole life. And I can tell you, there's nobody on earth who works harder," he said in a brand announcement.

"I'm proud to announce that I've decided to start a coffee company inspired by these men and women who wake up before the dawn. Not because it's easy, but because it's hard," Hauser concluded.

Bosque Ranch then filed a lawsuit claiming Free Rein's logo was confusingly similar to its own mark. The complaint said Free Rein used "a mark confusingly similar to the BR Brand for virtually identical goods." It also highlighted the overlapping 'F' and 'R' letters in Free Rein's branding.

The ranch ended up seeking a permanent injunction as well as damages and profits under the Lanham Act and Texas law. However, court records show that the Bosque Ranch voluntarily dismissed the suit on Dec. 15 "with prejudice," indicating a likely settlement.

While full details are unknown, speculation ranges from a logo change agreement to Sheridan simply dropping the case completely.

Whatever the resolution, this marks a noteworthy moment in the crossover of entertainment and business. It's been a tumultuous time for the series and those surrounding it, so this just feels like the latest bit of drama for the troubled Western show.