Taylor Sheridan Directs a Cowboy-Spirited Commercial Featuring Sam Elliott

Frito's latest commercial, directed by the multi-talented Taylor Sheridan, captures the essence of the cowboy spirit. This unique collaboration, featuring the iconic voice of Sam Elliott, has set the internet abuzz with excitement.

The commercial unfolds at the legendary 6666 Ranch, a site steeped in cowboy lore and familiar to fans of Sheridan's work. Here, Sam Elliott's resonant baritone voice narrates the history of Fritos, tying the brand's legacy to the rugged ethos of the cowboy. "Since 1932, Fritos has been feeding the cowboy spirit with simple ingredients and a quality product," says Kristin Kroepfl, vice president of Frito-Lay marketing, as reported by TV Insider.

You can watch the full "Fritos: Feeding the cowboy spirit since 1932" commercial for yourself right here:

Elliott's southern drawl does wonders to portray Frito's as a rugged snack made by and for cowboys.

Reactions to the commercial have been overwhelmingly positive, with audiences appreciating the authentic Western vibe and the seamless integration of Fritos into the cowboy narrative. This ad not only celebrates Fritos' heritage but also serves as a homage to the enduring allure of the American West.

Taylor Sheridan, a Texas native and the visionary behind hit shows like "Yellowstone," has once again demonstrated his storytelling prowess, this time in the realm of advertising. His connection to the 6666 Ranch, a location central to his series "1883" and other Paramount projects, adds a personal touch to the commercial. In 2020, Sheridan acquired the Four Sixes Ranch, ensuring that this iconic location will continue to be a backdrop for his expansive storytelling.

Looking ahead, Sheridan shows no signs of slowing down. With a slate of nearly a dozen shows in development for Paramount+, including more "Yellowstone" spin-offs, his creative journey is one to watch.

This Fritos commercial is more than an ad; it's a celebration of history, a nod to the enduring cowboy spirit, and a showcase of Sheridan and Elliott's collaborative magic.