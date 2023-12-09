Here's When the 'Yellowstone' Cast Will Begin Filming the Final Episodes

"Yellowstone" is gearing up for its last roundup. But when will its final set of episodes go into production? Soon, and sooner than you may think, in fact. But it's still going to be an excruciatingly long wait for fans eager to see how things will end up at the Dutton Ranch.

We already know that the second half of Season 5 is set to air in November 2024, which is an entire year away. At the very least, however, we now know that production for the final episodes of the fifth season is set to commence in late spring 2024. This marks the end of a long, successful journey for the Taylor Sheridan-created drama, which has captivated audiences since its debut.

The series, starring Kevin Costner as the patriarch of the Dutton family, has been a ratings powerhouse as it's mixed some pretty intense family drama with ranch life in what would normally be a peaceful Montana vista (for those without family drama, anyway).

The second half of the final season, initially scheduled for release this fall, faced delays due to a combination of factors, including a scheduling conflict involving Costner and industry-wide strikes affecting both writers and actors. These setbacks pushed the premiere to November 2024, extending the wait for fans eager to see how the Dutton family saga concludes.

The storyline, which paused on a dramatic cliffhanger, has kept viewers on the edge of their seats, despite all of these issues. Thankfully, it'll be back soon enough. Writing resumed swiftly after the end of the writers' strike, but the official episode count for the latter part of Season 5 is still under wraps. Sheridan, who pens the entire series, promises a fitting end to this chapter of the Dutton family story.

As "Yellowstone" prepares to ride off into the sunset, its legacy continues through these new narratives. The end of the Dutton family's current story marks the beginning of new adventures. But if you're anything like us, you'll be watching all those old reruns long after the spinoffs come to an end.