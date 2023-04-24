Production for Outer Range season 2 is officially underway, and Josh Brolin is making himself comfortable while he preps for his scenes. Very comfortable. The 55-year-old actor shared a photo of himself sitting nude in a lawn chair, legs crossed and sporting nothing but a cowboy hat. He gazes out towards a backyard pool in the black and white photo, taken in Santa Fe, where the neo-western series films.

"Prepping for a scene for "Outer Range" Season 2, the actor shared on Instagram. "We are taking things in a different direction now."

Brolin is definitely joking in the caption, but the plot of the new season is still a mystery for fans. Outer Range's debut season left off on a major cliffhanger, leaving fans with more questions than when the series started. Brolin stars in the Western series as Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher who discovers a mysterious black void on his land. His daughter-in-law goes missing, and a stranger named Autumn comes wanting to camp on his property, but when all of these mysteries come together, it's truly mindblowing.

Brolin shares that this nude photo wasn't actually taken from the set, but while he was taking a break from filming.

"We aren't supposed to post photos from the show but this isn't really during the show, but rather lunch outside in the beautiful Santa Fe desert," he explains in the caption.

His wife Kathryn joked in the comments, "Oh I thought they weren't releasing the poster til later this year!!"

This isn't the first time Brolin has shown some skin on the gram. The Marvel star has been known to share his fair share of shirtless selfies, giving fans an up-close look at his muscular bod. He even shared another nude photo on Instagram back in 2020, taken by his wife while he lounges in a patio chair enjoying some coffee.

"At the end of the day a life will judged by how often you were naked," he wrote in the caption. "Nobody told me they meant metaphorically."

Season 1 of Outer Range is currently streaming on Prime Video.

