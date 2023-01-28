'Outer Range' Cast: Get to Know the Stars of This Sci-Fi Neo-Western

If you've been keeping up with PrimeVideo's sci-fi neo-western series Outer Range, you already know you're in for a wild ride. The show, helmed by Brian Watkins, follows a Wyoming rancher named Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin) whose family, saddled with neighbors trying to steal their land, must also deal with a bizarre, unexplainable void on the edge of their property. Add the disappearance of Abbott's daughter-in-law to the equation, and you've got one freaky scene.

The first season of Outer Range was strange enough, but with a second season on the horizon, who knows what's in store for the next round of episodes? Season 2 has already been confirmed, and it's coming in the near future -- though no official release date has been confirmed just yet. With that in mind, now is a great time to get to know the cast and each of the characters they play on the show. That way, when Outer Range comes back, you'll be ready to dive back in, with all the players fresh in your mind.

Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott

Josh Brolin plays Royal Abbott, a brooding and strong-willed family man just trying to protect his loved ones and his land while also grappling with the fact that there's a gaping hole in the space-time fabric right there on his property. No big deal. Despite Royal's connection to the void becoming increasingly pivotal as snippets of his enigmatic backstory emerge, he tries desperately to keep its existence a secret.

In real life, Brolin is a well-known and accomplished actor in the film industry. He has a wide range of roles in his filmography, from dramatic to comedic, and has received numerous accolades for his performances. Some of his notable awards include a Screen Actor's Guild Award for Outstanding Performance in No Country for Old Men, a Critics Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the 2014 neo-noir mystery comedy Inherent Vice, and an MTV Movie & TV Award for his iconic portrayal of Thanos across various Marvel films.

Advertisement

Brolin's diverse acting skills and wide range of performances have made him a respected and renowned actor in the industry, and he brings those talents to his role in Outer Range for an arresting performance.

Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott

Lili Taylor plays Cecilia Abbott, Royal Abbott's wife. She holds a pivotal role when it comes to holding the Abbott family together. As the owner of a ranch that has been in her family for generations, she wants nothing more than to preserve it, thus shooting down any attempts to sell it. Her relationship with her husband Royal is complicated, as she turns to religion for comfort while he distances himself from it.

In real life, Taylor has a career spanning three decades. Fans may recognize her from her roles in popular movies like The Conjuring and The Evening Hour, as well as her appearances in critically acclaimed TV shows like American Crime and Six Feet Under, for which she received Emmy award nominations.

Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott

Lewis Pullman plays Rhett Abbott, he younger son of Royal Abbott, and a local bull rider. He gets into a violent fight with rival rancher Trevor Tillerson and eventually ends up in hot water when his brother Perry ends up murdering Trevor. With that, the Abbott brothers try to cover up the evidence of their murder while Royal acts to protect his sons by disposing of the body by throwing it into a time-travel void. Just in case you're wondering what kind of person Rhett is.

Advertisement

Outside of Outer Range, Pullman is an actor known for his work in films such as The Strangers: Prey at Night, and Bad Times at the El Royal. Recently, he starred in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise, further solidifying his status as a prominent Hollywood star.

Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott

Tom Pelphrey plays Perry Abbott, Rhett Abbott's older brother and the father of Amy. He regularly finds himself struggling with the unsolved disappearance of his wife Rebecca and still believes she may one day return. He simply isn't able to accept that the case is closed and still wears his wedding ring. When he meets Autumn Rivers, however, he grows closer to her and the two form a bond.

In real life, Pelphrey is known for his portrayal of Ben Davis in Ozark and Ward Meachum in Marvel's Iron Fist. Both performances were praised by critics and audiences alike, and helped to establish him as a prominent voice in the industry. Pelphrey also starred in the biographical drama film She Said in 2022, where he was praised for his ability to add depth to his character's personality.

Imogen Poots as Autumn Rivers

Imogen Poots plays Autumn Rivers, a character who's more complex than she initially appears. Little is known about her hidden purpose within the Abbott family. Her backstory is not fully revealed, but as the story progresses, she becomes further entangled in Royal's secrets. She also becomes more determined about eventually unearthing the mysteries of the black hole. At the same time, she continually causes conflict for Royal, both physically and emotionally when she takes it upon herself to reveal the void's existence to his family.

Advertisement

In the real world, Poots has a wide range of experience in the film and television industry. She's starred in a number of films, including the 2020 drama The Father and the international sci-fi flick Vivarium. Additionally, she's made appearances in a number of TV shows, most notably in her lead role in the American comedy-drama Roadies.

Will Patton as Wayne Tillerson

Will Patton plays Wayne Tillerson, the rancher who lives next door to the Abbott family. The only thing he's more interested in than taxidermy is taking over the Abbotts' land. He has his own ideals and machinations as to why he does what he does, but he's always in the way when it comes to the Abbotts' accomplishing anything at all.

The real-life Patton is a renowned actor with a career spanning decades. He's appeared in the massively popular Yellowstone, horror films Halloween and Halloween Kills, and the 2020 film Minari, for which he received a Spotlight Award at the Middleburg Film Festival for Best Ensemble Cast.

Advertisement

READ MORE: