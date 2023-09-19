'Dark Winds' Officially Renewed for Season 3

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for early 2025 for the series' return.

AMC has officially renewed Dark Winds for another season.

The cable network has greenlit season 3 of the crime drama, making the announcement just a few weeks after Season 2 concluded.

Unlike its earlier seasons, the upcoming third season is slated for an early 2025 premiere. This shift in schedule is attributed to the challenges posed by the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood.

This news follows Dark Winds making its debut on Warner Bros. Discovery's Max service during a two-month pop-up event. The series boasts a talented cast, including Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten.

The initial season of the series, produced by AMC Studios, garnered a substantial viewership, with 2.2 million viewers tuning in on AMC for its June 2022 launch in Live+3 ratings. According to Nielsen data, the second season maintained a strong weekly viewership average of 1.7 million on Live+3, experiencing notable growth in viewership and fanbase on AMC+ compared to its debut season.

In the second season's storyline, Lt. Joe Leaphornh (played by McClarnon) reunites with Jim Chee (Gordon), his former deputy turned private investigator, as their separate cases lead them on a collision course pursuing the same elusive suspect. Their pursuit takes them into the rugged high desert of Navajo Country, where they confront a relentless killer guarding a deeply buried secret that reopens old wounds and challenges Leaphorn's personal and professional ethics. With the assistance of Sgt. Manuelito (Matten) and Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena, Leaphorn and Chee must thwart their would-be assassin and restore equilibrium not only to their own lives but also to the reservation community that relies on them.

Deanna Allison and Elva Guerra also feature prominently in the series, with guest appearances from notable stars like Jeri Ryan, Nicholas Logan, A Martinez, and Joseph Runningfox.

More than 90 percent of the production team on both sides of the camera for season 2 were Indigenous.