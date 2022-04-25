'Outer Range': Where Is the Mysterious New Western Series Filmed?

Amazon Prime Video's new western series Outer Range gets more interesting by the episode. The show stars Josh Brolin as Wyoming rancher Royal Abbott, who finds a mysterious black void on his property while simultaneously dealing with some serious family drama. When a strange hippie named Autumn shows up asking questions (Imogen Poots), Royal sets out to discover the truth. It's one of the most unique shows I've seen in recent years thanks to creator Brian Watkins and Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B Entertainment. New episodes are released every Friday on Prime Video and, so far, I'm totally hooked.

Though the series takes place among the mountains of Wyoming, that's not where the TV show was actually filmed. Amazon Studios originally planned to shoot the western's first season in Calgary, Canada, but the pandemic didn't allow for that to happen. As a result, the majority of what you see in the show is actually New Mexico, a state that many television shows and film productions have used -- Netflix series Stranger Things, western drama No Country for Old Men and Breaking Bad (as well as its spinoff series Better Call Saul), to name a few.

Here are all of the Outer Range filming locations from the first season.

Albuquerque

A significant portion of the show was filmed in Albuquerque. The Abbott Ranch is a set built not far from the I-25 Studios where all of the interior scenes were filmed. Some of the rodeo scenes in which we see Rhett Abbott (Lewis Pullman) competing were shot here and some of the local food trucks were even seen in the background.

In case you're wondering about the Grand Teton mountains you see surrounding the ranch on the show, those were added in after the fact with CGI.

Santa Fe

The beautiful city of Santa Fe, just a few hours outside of Albuquerque, was also used to film the series. Josh Brolin posted on social media from the Santa Fe Plaza when filming began. You'll also see scenes from the nearby railroad town of Lamy, less than 20 miles outside of Santa Fe.

Weil and Grady's Saloon, which was seen in episode 4, was actually The Legal Tender Saloon at the Lamy History Museum.

Las Vegas

The main street of Amelia County on the show is actually the city of Las Vegas, N.M. The main stretch of street seen repeatedly on Outer Range is Bridge Street, in the historic town located around 100 miles northeast of Albuquerque. The town, which dates back to the 1800s, looks like it came right out of the old west, making it a perfect choice for the show. According to the Albuquerque Journal, it was also a filming location for the TV series Longmire, which was also set in Wyoming.

The Bison Valley Bank of Wyoming from the show was filmed outside of the Community 1st Bank on Douglas Avenue. The scene where Rhett meets his love interest Maria in a diner was filmed at Odessa's Café.

Los Angeles

After filming the first season wrapped, it's no surprise additional scenes were filmed in Hollywood. Since the majority of the series takes place out in the country or its small town, we can only assume the scenes shot here were interior.

