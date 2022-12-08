Taylor Kitsch to Star in Upcoming Netflix Western, 'American Primeval'

There's a new Western drama in town, and, no, it's not part of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's ever-expanding Dutton-verse.

Netflix is trying its hand at cowboys and wide-open vistas. The streamer has greenlit American Primeval, a 6-episode limited series from veteran producers Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights) and Eric Newman (Narcos). The period drama has found its lead in Friday Night Lights alum Taylor Kitsch, who, most recently, starred alongside Chris Pratt in Prime Video's military thriller, The Terminal List.

In the upcoming series, Kitsch will star as Isaac, a traumatized man struggling to overcome his demons in a brutal landscape. Described as an ensemble drama, no other casting announcements have been made. But, judging by Netflix's official statement, American Primeval will be every bit the historical epic.

According to the streamer's description, the series is a "raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world -- for a land they truly believe is their destiny."

Executive producer Peter Berg will direct all six episodes of the series, with a script by The Revenant scribe Mark L. Smith. American Primeval marks the latest project to come out of co-executive producer Eric Newman's overall deal with Netflix. Newman's previous Netflix shows include Narcos, spinoff Narcos: Mexico, and Ryan Murphy's The Watcher.

It's no secret that the Western genre has seen a resurgence in recent years thanks in large part to the success of Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan's megawatt Paramount drama premiered in 2018 to much critical and audience acclaim. The Kevin Costner-led series, currently airing its fifth season, reinvented the Western for a contemporary audience, incorporating elements of legal procedurals and corporate dramas.

American Primeval is billed as a sort of old-timey survivalist story -- perhaps a more classical reading of the Western genre.

"We are very appreciative that Netflix is trusting us to take a big swing with American Primeval," Berg said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to taking viewers into the most dynamic, intense and heart-pounding survival tale humanly possible. We are going into the belly of the beast."

American Primeval isn't the only iron Berg, Newman and Kitsch have in the fire. Kitsch is set to star in the Newman-produced Netflix limited series Painkiller, with Berg attached to direct. A drama about the origins of the opioid crisis, Painkiller is scheduled to debut on the streamer sometime in 2023.

