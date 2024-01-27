Chris Pratt and His Wife Katherine are Raising Sheep on a Rural Washington Farm

Chris Pratt, known for lighting up the big screen in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World," and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, have quickly blossomed into one of Hollywood's most endearing pairs. Their social media is a heartwarming showcase of mutual support, giving fans a front-row seat to their real-time romance. Beyond their digital persona, both Pratt and Schwarzenegger exude an air of genuine kindness that's simply irresistible.

Whispers from a source close to People reveal that this love story took flight in 2018, thanks to a little matchmaking magic by Katherine's mom, Maria Shriver. The ensuing months were a whirlwind of quality time for the duo, intertwining their lives with Katherine's iconic dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Pratt's son Jack. The romance culminated in Pratt popping the big question on January 14, 2019.

Fast forward to the following June, and the couple sealed their love in a quaint, intimate wedding in Montecito, California. The guest list was a cozy circle of family and friends. After the ceremony, the newlyweds dove headfirst into expanding their family and soaking up blissful moments at Pratt's very own slice of paradise — a beloved farm on San Juan Island that the couple owns and maintains together.

Here's a peek at Chris Pratt's farm and the animals he raises with his wife.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Living the Farm Life

Katherine gave her husband a pair of pigs for his birthday last year.

"We named them Tim and Faith because they're beautiful and their love is palpable and inspiring. I love them and can't wait to watch them grow. And no they will not be bacon! They are the newest members of the Friendly Kingdom, select animals including sheep, goats, and pigs who we've pardoned."

Though there are many animals on the farm that Pratt uses for meat, lambs included, he has shared numerous animals on his Instagram page that he became incredibly close with. One of those was his ram, who passed away over the summer.

"It's a solemn day at #StillwaterRanch as Prince Rupert the ram passed away. He took his final rest # right next to the still water of the lake under a 100-year-old apple tree. I'm very sad. I was the only one who could wrestle him down to clip his hooves. He was a big cuddler and sported the thickest most beautiful chocolate coat. He will live on in our hearts and at the farm as many of his lambs will enter the flock this year."

One of the coolest parts about Pratt's farm life is he actually does a ton of work himself and shares it with his millions of followers. Seeing him be so proud of his animals is infectious. Even when he posts about the meat that he will be eating that came from his own farm, he explains how much the animals were loved and treated well before they were put down and sent to the butcher. He's been spending the past couple of years working on test recipes and giving away his meat to family and friends.

Do Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Have Any Children?

Pratt is father to son Jack (10), who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt on August 10, 2020. Katherine undoubtedly spent a fair amount of her pregnancy up at the farm in Washington State, which Pratt lovingly named Stillwater Ranch. Though the couple doesn't live on the farm full time due to son Jack being in Los Angeles, Pratt told ET that he envisions lots of kids and more time at the farm in his family's future.

"I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets," he explained.

The couple welcomed a second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt, on May 21, 2022.