Jennifer Garner's Once Upon a Farm Partners With Family Dairy Farm for New Product

And there's more dairy treats on the way.

Actor Jennifer Garner's Once Upon a Farm line of kid-friendly health foods unveiled its first foray into dairy products on Tuesday (Jan. 23). The company's introductory line of A2/A2 whole milk shakes is available in three flavors: Strawberry Crème, Triple Berry and Banana Crème.

According to a press release, the milk is sourced from Alexandre Family Farm. Each no-sugar-added snack is made with farm-fresh fruits and veggies.

"At Once Upon a Farm, we are committed to maximizing nutrition for our customers, little and big," Garner said in a press release."This announcement is so exciting we are dancing in the barn — we are launching scrumptious, sumptuous, A2/A2 Whole Milk Shakes, in partnership with Alexandre Family Farms. You asked and boy, are we excited to share with you."

"We are so honored to partner with Once Upon a Farm on their A2/A2 Whole Milk Shakes featuring our A2/A2 organic whole milk known for its easily digestible protein," said Alexandre Family Farm's Stephanie Alexandre. "Our shared passion for delivering the best organic food, especially through nutritious whole milk products for growing children, drove us to partner from the very beginning. As the first certified regenerative, organic and humane dairy in the US, we admire the commitment and leadership of Once Upon a Farm in shaping a healthier future for children through its innovative dairy products!"

A second dairy product, whole milk smoothies, will be available in February. Those, too, will be available in three flavors: Banana Berry Blast, Mango Pear-adise and Orange Squeeze.

According to the Once Upon a Farm website, Cassandra Curtis and Ari Raz co-founded the kid-friendly line of organic food in 2015. Garner and former Annie's CEO John Foraker helped Curis and Raz "create the next generation childhood nutrition company."

Garner has long been committed to the success of family farms. The actor saved her own century-old family farm in Locust Grove, Okla., where her mother, Patricia English Garner, grew up. Jennifer Garner purchased the land in 2017 and grows pumpkins, blueberries, rye and more on the farm.