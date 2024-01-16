'Better Call Saul' and More Shocking Snubs From the 75th Emmy Awards

The 75th Emmy Awards was already going to be a unique ceremony, rescheduled to Jan. 15 due to the 2023 actor and writer strikes. Sir Elton John became an EGOT, Tracee Ellis Ross and Natasha Lyonne recreated an iconic "I Love Lucy" moment, and the late "Friends" star Matthew Perry was honored with a touching tribute. It was also a ceremony celebrating the casts of some of television's iconic shows ranging from "Grey's Anatomy" to "Ally McBeal." While it might have been an exciting night for the casts of "Succession" and "The Bear," there were some surprising snubs for some of 2023's best in TV.

Hulu's "The Bear" has been an awards darling this year, bringing home a slew of wins at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. "Succession" earned some serious love for its final season, taking home Best Drama Series as well as wins for stars Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew MacFadyen. But there were some big shows that were fully overlooked and overshadowed. Multiple series received nominations for their final seasons and received zero love (we're looking at you, "Ted Lasso" and "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"). "The Crown" got lost in the shuffle, and despite being the second most awarded of the night, Pedro Pascal's popular HBO series "The Last of Us" somehow went home emptyhanded.

Let's break down some of the biggest surprises and snubs of the night at the 75th Emmy Awards.

'Ted Lasso'

For its first two seasons, "Ted Lasso" was unstoppable at the Emmys. Two years in a row, Jason Sudeikis won Best Actor and the series took home Best Comedy series. Other wins included two Best Supporting Actors for Brett Goldstein, and one Best Supporting Actress win for Hannah Waddingham. The third and final season of AppleTV's feel-good sports comedy didn't receive the same love from critics, and it appears that Emmys voters felt the same as the series was completely shut out.

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Despite landing 14 nominations for its fifth and final season, Prime Video's retro dramedy did not bring home a single win. It was an Emmy favorite during its early seasons, winning Best Comedy Series, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein. This year, Brosnahan and Borstein lost to "Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson (who seemed genuinely shocked) and Ayo Edebiri of "The Bear" who also brought home the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

'Better Call Saul'

It's actually shocking how overlooked "Better Call Saul" was over the course of its six highly acclaimed seasons. Somehow, the popular AMC series never won a single Emmy. Bob Odenkirk earned six well-deserved nods for Best Actor for his performance of fan-favorite "Breaking Bad" character Jimmy McGill (Saul). The show itself was also nominated every year, but not even Rhea Seehorn or supporting cast members Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito were able to garner enough votes, unlike its predecessor, who took home 16 Emmys. With a whopping 53 nominations, "Better Call Saul" might be one of the best shows to be fully shut out from a single Emmy win in recent memory.

'The Last of Us'

HBO's video game adaptation was easily one of the most acclaimed new series of 2023. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey were both praised for their performances, which took a serious back seat to celebrate the end of "Succession." However, we did get a funny moment with Pascal coming for Best Actor winner Kieran Culkin during his presentation, joking that he was the reason his arm was in a sling.

'The Crown'

Despite taking home wins at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Netflix's "The Crown," Elizabeth Debicki was overlooked for Jennifer Coolidge, who brought home her second Best Supporting Actress win for "The White Lotus." Considering "The Crown" aired in the second half of 2023, there's still a chance to receive some accolades at the 76th Emmy Awards this fall for its final season.