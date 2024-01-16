Pascal is nominated for his role in "The Last of Us."

It was a family affair for Emmy nominee Pedro Pascal at the 75th Emmy Awards. The star of "The Last of Us" walked the Emmys red carpet with his sister, actress Lux Pascal.

The siblings each wore black, with Pedro wearing a black sweater and slacks (and an arm sling due to a recent shoulder injury) and Lux donning a black floor-length halter gown.

The actor poked fun at his shoulder injury while presenting at the Emmys.

"A lot of people have been asking about my arm — it's actually my shoulder. I think tonight is a good time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the sh*t out of me," referring to the "Succession" star, who playfully ribbed Pascal at the Golden Globes.

The star of "The Mandalorian" and "Narcos," Pascal is nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "The Last of Us." Pascal's co-star Bella Ramsey is nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The HBO series is also nominated for Best Drama Series alongside "Andor," "Better Call Saul," "The Crown," "House of the Dragon," "Succession," "The White Lotus," and "Yellowjackets." The drama earned 24 Emmy nominations in total.

Pascal discussed his bond with his sister during his 2023 Esquire profile, calling Lux "one of the most powerful people and personalities I've ever known."

"My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me," the actor said.

Lux, a graduate of Juilliard, also opened up about her relationship with her big brother in an interview with Queerty.

"I love how open my relationship with my brother is," she said. "There is nothing I feel like I can't share with him. It's a huge privilege to have an older sibling like him, because, in a way, he makes me feel like I'll never be alone... and certainly I wish I can give him that sense of security too."

Pascal was also nominated for a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for his role of Joel Miller in the apocalyptic drama, which was adapted from a video game.

The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony was originally scheduled for September but was postponed due to the writers' and actors' strikes. The Emmy Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, air on Fox and FXX and are available to stream on Hulu Live, Sling, DirectTV and FuboTV.