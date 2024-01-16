(L-R) Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Celebrity

75th Emmy Awards: See The Cutest Couples on the Red Carpet

See the cutest Hollywood couples walk the Emmys red carpet.

By |

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards air from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on Monday, Jan. 15 and some of Hollywood's cutest couples are showing up to the Emmys red carpet.

"Succession," "The White Lotus" and "The Last of Us" are among the most nominated titles this year, with "Succession" stars dominating acting categories. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Keiran Culkin are all nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series. "Succession" star Sarah Snook, fresh off her win at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, also earned a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Another HBO series, "The Last of Us," earned several nominations, including nods for stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

The hit musical series "Daisy Jones and the Six," starring Riley Keough, is nominated for Outstanding limited or anthology series, as is the Netflix limited series "Beef," which was a big winner at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

The awards ceremony was originally scheduled for September but was postponed due to the writers' and actors' strikes. The Emmy Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, air on Fox and FXX and are available to stream on Hulu Live, Sling, DirectTV and FuboTV.

See some of the cutest Hollywood couples take the Emmys red carpet below and stay tuned to Wide Open Country for updates on the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

 

Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

 

Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston

Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

 

Riley Keough and Ben Smith Peterson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 

Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

 Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Yelena Yemchuk

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Yelena Yemchuk and Ebon Moss-Bachrach attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

 

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash Betts at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

 

Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Tom Riley and Lizzy Caplan attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Senator Vincent J. Hughes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Sheryl Lee Ralph and Senator Vincent J. Hughes attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

 

 

 

Who's Hosting the 2024 Emmy Awards? A Popular TV Star Will Host the Strike-Delayed Ceremony

Awards

2024 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet: See the Best-Dressed Stars

TV

Emmy Awards Officially Rescheduled for 2024

TV

2023 Emmy Awards Postponed Due to Writer and Actor Strikes

Awards

2023 Emmy Awards: 'Yellowstone' Snubbed For Best Drama Series

 