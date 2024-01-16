Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty performed a song synonymous with the late actor.

Country duo the War and Treaty (Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter) teamed up with pop singer-songwriter Charlie Puth for the In Memoriam segment of the 75th Emmy Awards.

The performance was introduced by Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers, who starred together in the classic '70s sitcom "All in the Family." Norman Lear, who produced "All in the Family" as well as "Sanford and Son," "The Jeffersons," "Maude" and more, died in 2023.

Puth kicked off the performance with "See You Again." Husband and wife duo The War and Treaty joined in on the vocals as photos of those we've lost in the entertainment industry, including Lear, Ron Cephas Jones, Treat Williams, Angus Cloud, Suzanne Somers, Angela Lansbury, Len Goodman, Bob Barker, Paul Reubens, Irene Cara, Kirstie Alley, Harry Belafonte and Leslie Jordan, were shown.

The tribute also included a special tribute to "Friends" star Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 28, 2023. Shortly before Perry's photo was shown, Puth and The War and Treaty launched into a gentle, stripped-down rendition of The Rembrandts' "I'll Be There For You," the theme song to "Friends."

The War and Treaty and Charlie Puth perform the "Friends" theme song during the In Memoriam segment of the #Emmys. https://t.co/SiaGD3jesB pic.twitter.com/jreGV1Mim9 — Variety (@Variety) January 16, 2024

Perry starred in "Friends" from 1994 to 2004.

The War and Treaty, who released their album Lover's Game last year, are nominated for Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song (for "Blank Page") at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The Emmy awards aired live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Jan. 15. The ceremony was originally scheduled for September but was postponed due to the writers' and actors' strikes. The award show, hosted by Anthony Anderson, aired on Fox and FXX and is available to stream on Hulu Live, Sling, DirectTV and FuboTV.