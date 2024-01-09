CBS will air this year's Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It'll be a star-studded night, as usual, with Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus among the recurring names in the top categories.

It'll be the 66th Grammy Awards. The first ceremony was held in 1959. The Best Country Song category dates back to 1965, when it was first won by Roger Miller for "Dang Me." That same year, Best Country Album was first awarded; it, too, went to Miller. Best Country Solo Performance (first won by Swift for "Mean") and Best Country Group Performance (first won by The Civil Wars for "Barton Hollow") were added in 2012.

Grammy festivities aren't limited to the 3½-hour main broadcast. In addition to events held earlier in the week, there will be a premiere ceremony in the afternoon, during which most winners in the 98 different categories will be announced. Typically, a majority of the country, bluegrass, folk and Americana awards are handed out during the premiere ceremony.

Read on for everything we know so far about the 2024 Grammy Awards, from the nominees to the host as well as how to follow the day's festivities in real time. We'll update you soon on who's performing and presenting during the main broadcast.

When the Grammys Will Air

The 2024 Grammys — officially billed as the 66th Grammy Awards — will air Sunday, Feb. 4, from 8-11:30 p.m. ET.

Quite a few awards will be handed out before the main broadcast at the premiere ceremony. That event, held at the Peacock Theater, will air on the Grammy website and on the Grammys' official YouTube channel starting at 3:30 p.m.

How to Watch Live

CBS will air the main live broadcast. It'll be streamed on Paramount+ beginning the following day.

As mentioned above, the premiere ceremony can be watched online through the Grammy website and its YouTube channel.

There are no details yet on when or how to watch red carpet coverage.

In addition, the Grammys website will offer an immersive digital experience throughout the evening.

"Updating in real time, live.grammy.com gives music fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes peek into this year's official Grammy Week celebrations, a multi-camera video feed giving fans a true 360-view into the Grammy Awards and exclusive articles, performances, interviews and videos," the Grammy website states.

Who's Hosting

For the fourth year in a row, comedian, podcaster and former "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will be the master of ceremonies.

"I'm hosting the Grammys. I'm excited about that, yeah," he said on his "What Now? With Trevor Noah" podcast. "It's a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it's happening."

For the first time as a host, Noah will also be up for an award (Best Comedy Album for I Wish You Would). He'll be the fifth host — and the first in almost 20 years — to double as a nominee, following Kenny Rogers (1980), Paul Simon (1981), John Denver (1984) and Queen Latifah (2005).

Who's Nominated

Click here for a full list of country, Americana, bluegrass and folk nominees. Most notably, Jelly Roll is up for the prestigious, all-genre Best New Artist award — a category that dates back to 1960 and has been won by everyone from the Beatles to the Zac Brown Band. He also shares a nomination (Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Save Me") with Lainey Wilson.

Jelly Roll responded to the Nov. 10 nomination news on social media with an emotional and candid video.

"I'm not sure if I'll post this or not because I'm so emotional, but the greatest honor an artist can ever hear is that they've been nominated for a Grammy," he said. "And I got to hear that this morning. I haven't cried like this since my daddy died. I tried to make this video seven times, y'all."

Overall, SZA leads all acts with nine nominations. Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monet and Serban Ghenea are tied for second with seven apiece.

The Eligibility Period

Though the broadcast is billed as the 2024 Grammy Awards, nominations are based on music released between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 15, 2023.

Who's Performing and Presenting

As of Jan. 8, presenters and performers had yet to be announced.

What's Different This Year

There are three new categories this year: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.