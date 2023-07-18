Kenny Rogers' Teenage Twins Remember His Best Parental Advice

Justin and Jordan Rogers still eat at Chuck E. Cheese in their famous dad's honor.

Kenny Rogers' 19-year-old twins Justin and Jordan opened up to People in July about parental advice from the Country Music Hall of Famer that still guides their paths.

"I used to be bullied a lot. I'd come home crying and my dad would say, 'Just keep being yourself. You're very funny,'" Jordan said. "Every day I still live up to that."

The twins were only 16 when Rogers died in March 2020. They've kept old traditions going since then, such as the father-and-sons Super Saturdays trips to McDonald's, the car wash and Chuck E. Cheese.

"I remember all the fun memories we used to have at Chuck E. Cheese," Jordan added. "We still go to that location and we sit at the exact same table that we used to."

An album curated by Rogers' widow Wanda, Life is Like a Song was recently released. It compiles songs recorded by Rogers between 2008- '11.

"I loved the album a lot," Jordan said. "Before it was completed, my mom let us listen to 'Catchin' Grasshoppers' and my eyes started tearing up."

Wanda sees a lot of Rogers when watching the twins, who graduated from high school last month.

"I see so much of him in their mannerisms, how they stand with their hands in their pockets or behind their backs when they're listening to something," she said. "I always tell them, 'That was your dad's look.' The older they get, the more they want to know about him. I hear them tell people, 'My dad used to stand like that.' It's so sweet."

The twins have followed their famous father's lead. Per People, "Justin says he took guitar lessons 'because I wanted to be like my dad,' while Jordan has taken a liking to the drums."