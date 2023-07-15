Kid Rock's Nashville Bar is Still Selling Bud Light Despite the Singer Publicly Blasting the Brand

Kid Rock made a lot of noise earlier this year when he blasted (literally) Bud Light after the beer brand partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. In an April 3 video Kid Rock posted on Instagram, the "Cowboy" rocker can be seen shooting 12-packs of Bud Light with a semi-automatic rifle. He then turns to the camera and declares "f-k Bud Light and f-k Anheuser-Busch."

Though Rock does not mention Mulvaney in the video or call for a boycott of the brand, the video was posted just one day after Mulvaney promoted Bud Light's "Easy Carry Contest" on social media, in which she shows a can the brand sent her with her face on it to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the TikTok star's "Days of Girlhood" series.

However, despite Rock's extreme reaction, CNN recently reported that Bud Light is still on the menu at the Rock's downtown Nashville venue, Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock 'n' Roll Steakhouse. It's not clear whether the beer brand had been re-added to the menu or if it has been available for sale at the venue the entire time.

Bud Light has been a topic of conversation among Nashville's increasing number of celebs-turned-Music-City-bar-owners. In June, Garth Brooks made headlines when he announced that his Friends in Low Places bar would serve "every brand of beer."

"I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another," Brooks said during a conversation at the inaugural Billboard Country Live in Conversation. "And yes, we're going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It's not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you're an a-hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway."

Brooks later reiterated his comments, addressing the backlash.

"Everybody's got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me," Brooks said during his livestream series Inside Studio G. "I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So I love diversity. All inclusive, so all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people's opinions, but that's OK, man."

Country singer John Rich vowed to remove Bud Light from his Redneck Riviera Bar & BBQ venue (also located on Nashville's Lower Broadway, walking distance from Kid Rock and Garth Brooks' venues). Travis Tritt also announced that he'd be "deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider."