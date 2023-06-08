Garth Brooks is sharing details about his future Nashville bar, Friends in Low Places. During a conversation at the inaugural Billboard Country Live in Conversation, the Country Music Hall of Famer said that, above all, he wants his Lower Broadway bar, located at 411 Broadway, to be a place where everyone feels welcomed and loved. Brooks also added that his bar would serve "every kind of beer," seemingly referencing Lower Broadway venues that removed Bud Light from their shelves after the brand partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

"I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another," Brooks said. "And yes, we're going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It's not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you're an a-hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway."

Though Brooks did not name names, John Rich's Redneck Riviera Bar & BBQ has removed Bud Light from the venue. In April, Kid Rock, the name sake of Nashville's sprawling Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse, shared a video of himself shooting Bud Light cans with a rifle and declaring "f-k Bud Light and f-k Anheuser-Busch."

In an April press release, Brooks shared that he was partnering with Nashville-based Strategic Hospitality to transform the 40,000 square-foot space into a "classic honky-tonk" that "welcomes all and encourages love and kindness."

You can currently visit the Friends in Low Places retail store at 411 Broadway.

During the Billboard Country Live in Conversation talk, Brooks also discussed his upcoming radio network through TuneIn, which will allow him to share country music with the world without the burden of dealing with record labels' agendas.

I think radio is a reflection of the labels' agenda ... the labels simply own radio, they just do," Brooks said. "They can say they don't, or radio can say they don't, but the truth is that nobody is going to get played on there that doesn't have a major-label deal ... So what this does is, just because the label might think that George Strait's career is past the label part, I want to hear the new stuff from George Strait. Just because ...The Chicks were cancelled, don't make the mistake of thinking their music wasn't any good. Their music was fantastic. My thing is, I want to hear the new stuff from Luke Combs, followed by the new song from The Chicks, followed by Lainey Wilson."