Miley Cyrus Shares Cover of Journey's 'Faithfully' From Intimate Concert

In late November, Miley Cyrus performed an intimate set at the luxurious Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles. The pre-Thanksgiving festivities were notable because at the event, Cyrus sang her global pop hit "Flowers" live for the first time— a moment the singer posted on social media.

On Wednesday (Dec. 27), Cyrus shared another song from the occasion. This time, it was a symphonic cover of Journey's classic rock radio staple "Faithfully."

In what can best be described as a "Miley-oke" moment, she made one of Steve Perry's most memorable vocal showpieces her own, Cyrus sprinkled in a little humor, claiming that Dave Grohl was going to emerge from the Christmas tree backdrop for a superstar collaboration. She also teased the crowd into singing the song's close with her: "You do know these words. It's 'whoa,' over and over again."

Intentional or not, "Faithfully" suits Cyrus' stance that she doesn't intend to launch her first widespread stadium tour since 2014. After all, the Journey song is among the many rock classics about the personal and romantic struggles created by life on the road.

Over the past decade, Cyrus has only played scattered shows and a few festivals.

"Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love," Cyrus told British Vogue in June. "There's no connection. There's no safety." She added, "It's also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone."

The interview followed a May tweet in which Cyrus clarified her opposition to ambitious tours.

"For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever," she wrote. "Even if I don't see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart."This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room, which is the reality of life on the road."

