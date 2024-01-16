Jessica Chastain Lights Up the 75th Emmys in '70s-Inspired Lime Green Fringed Gown

Jessica Chastain brought 1970s glamour to the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15. The Oscar winner was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Tammy Wynette in Showtime's acclaimed biodrama "George & Tammy."

Chastain graced the 2023 Emmy Awards red carpet in a stunning lime green sequined gown. The floor-length number featured a deep-V neckline and strings of silvery fringe for a funky, midcentury twist worthy of country icon Tammy Wynette's legendary onstage fashion.

The 46-year-old "Zero Dark Thirty" actress accessorized with stunning emerald green and diamond drop earrings. She added an enviable array of green-and-gold rings. Letting the vintage-inspired look speak for itself, Chastain kept her hair and makeup simple. Her straightened red locks were swept off to the side and a soft pink lip added a romantic touch to the ensemble.

The 2023 Emmy Awards, which were delayed to 2024 due to the dual Hollywood strikes, were hosted by "Black-ish" alum Anthony Anderson. This year marked Chastain's first-ever Emmy nomination, which she received for her stunning portrayal of the singer-songwriter Tammy Wynette in the drama series "George & Tammy."

Other actress nominated in the category include Lizzy Caplan ("Fleishman Is in Trouble"), Dominique Fishback ("Swarm"), Riley Keough ("Daisy Jones & the Six"), Kathryn Hahn ("Tiny Beautiful Things") and Ali Wong ("Beef").

Chastain was also nominated for a 2023 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series for "George & Tammy." The prize ultimately went to Amanda Seyfried for Hulu's "The Dropout."

Chastain's "George & Tammy" co-star Michael Shannon was also in attendance at this year's Emmys ceremony. He was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his role as country star George Jones. In addition to their musical collaborations, Jones and Wynette (or Mr. and Mrs. Country Music) were married in the early 1970s.