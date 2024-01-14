Jessica Chastain is basically living out a Hallmark movie fantasy. The "George & Tammy" actress has a Count for a husband, making her literally a Countess. Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, Chastain's love of over a decade, is an Italian noble and fashion executive... with his own prosecco brand. Are you swooning yet?

Jessica Chastain and her husband Passi de Preposulo met at a fashion show in 2012 and tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony at his family's Italian villa in 2017. They welcomed their daughter Giulietta in 2018, and their son Augustus in 2020. You might recall Chastain shouting out her brood of three while accepting the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the 2022 Oscars. She adorably called her hubby "Il mio tesoro," or "my darling."

And the guy's pretty great. Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo is an executive for luxury brand Moncler and the co-owner of the award-winning prosecco brand Fiol. On top of all that, his family is part of the Italian aristocracy. (They have their own Wikipedia page.) In a 2009 Vanity Fair spread about the world's most interesting heirs and heiresses, Passi de Preposulo said, "It's not the title that's important. You have to be a Count inside yourself." Amazing.

Only the world's most eligible bachelor could land California girl and three-time Oscar nominee Chastain, who foreswore marriage before meeting her prince charming. "I actually love being married," she told WSJ Magazine in 2018. "I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him."

Here's everything you need to know about Jessica Chastain and her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo's modern-day fairytale, from their chance encounter at a fashion show to their life as a family of four.

Jessica Chastain Met Her Husband in Paris

Chastain met her longtime love at an Armani Privé fashion show in Paris in 2012. Passi de Preposulo had formerly worked as the public relations director of the storied fashion brand.

It turned out to be an especially lucky day for Chastain. Within hours of meeting her future husband, she earned her first Oscar nomination for "The Help." The couple wouldn't make their first public appearance together until more than a year later, at a pre-Oscar cocktail party in L.A.

They Tied the Knot at Passi de Preposulo's Italian Villa

Chastain wed Passi de Preposulo in a romantic ceremony at his family's estate in Treviso, Italy. (It's literally called Villa Tiepolo Passi... swoon.) Emily Blunt and Anna Hathaway were among the famous friends in attendance. Marriage was never in the cards for Chastain, but Passi de Preposulo changed all that. "When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn't something I was interested in. And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me," she explained to WSJ. "There are some things worth celebrating — and he's worth celebrating." The couple honeymooned in Zimbabwe, and Chastain shared an Instagram snap of her hubby lounging in a safari truck. She wrote in the caption, "Sometimes being without Wi-Fi, cell service, Instagram, Twitter, and emails is exactly what you need."

They Share Two Children, Giulietta and Augustus

The couple have two kiddos at home: Their daughter Giulietta, 5, and a son, Augustus, 3. They largely keep their life as a family of four out of the spotlight, but Chastain has opened up about her hopes for her daughter.

"Normally I never talk about my personal life. But I had a conversation with my daughter not that long ago," Chastain told Marie Claire in a 2022 cover story. "And when you're talking to kids it's like, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' 'I want to be a ballerina.' And she was like, 'I want to be a mama.' And I was like, 'That's a great thing to be. But you know, you can be more than one thing.' She's like, 'What do you mean?'"

She continued: "I said, 'Well, look at me, honey. I'm a mama. I'm an actress. I'm a producer. I'm a business owner. I'm a friend. I'm a cook.' I started listing all these things. Like, I am many things, so you can be whatever you want."

Now there's some motherly wisdom we can get behind.