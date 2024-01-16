They DID try to murder her, after all...

Tanya strikes back! Jennifer Coolidge delivered yet another priceless acceptance speech at the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15. The actress and comedian won this year's prize for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her unforgettable role as Tanya McQuoid in HBO's "The White Lotus" Season 2.

Coolidge, 62, took to the stage in a black lace gown to accept the honor. The "Legally Blonde" alum promptly had the audience in stitches:

"I wanna thank all the evil gays," she joked in her acceptance speech, referencing the viral moment in which her "White Lotus" character Tanya shouted, "These gays! They're trying to murder me!" in Season 2.

This year marks Coolidge's second Emmy win in a row for her fan-favorite character Tanya, who really was murdered by her yachting friends in the Season 2 finale of the series. The actress also scooped up a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Critics Choice Awards for the role.

"The White Lotus" dominated the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards, which were delayed to 2024 following the dual Hollywood strikes last summer. In the Supporting Actress category, Coolidge competed against her co-stars Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, Simona Tabasco and Sabrina Impacciatore. J. Smith-Cameron ("Succession") and Rhea Seehorn ("Better Call Saul") were also in the running.

Since its 2021 debut, "The White Lotus" has become a cultural juggernaut. Series creator Mike White has won three Primetime Emmy Awards for his writing and directing. Coolidge is the only Season 1 actor to have reprised their role in Season 2 of the anthology series. But, alas, Tanya is gone for good from the show.

"The White Lotus" scored a Season 3 renewal in 2023. After stints in Hawaii and Sicily, the next installment will be set in Thailand. Natasha Rothwell, who starred in Season 1 but sat out Season 2, will reprise her role as Belinda Lindsey in the third season.