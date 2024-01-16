Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Award Elton John's EGOT in Weekend Update Spoof at 75th Emmys

Sir Elton John has officially joined the hallowed halls of EGOT winners. And who better to crown the pop icon than Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who announced his win during a hilarious "Saturday Night Live" Weekend Update spoof at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler took to the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to announce Elton John's history-making win for Outstanding Live Variety Special for his concert flick "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium." The iconic duo revisited their "SNL" days and appeared onstage behind the familiar Weekend Update desk — a segment which they co-anchored from 2004 to 2006.

They announced the category nominees in proper Update form, calling the Oscars ceremony "the only show that's longer than when they air 'Titanic' with commercials on TBS."

"The concert so good it got us all pregnant: The Apple Music Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show Starring Rihanna," Fey joked. Of Elton John's Farewell Tour special, Poehler said: "Now, I can't speak for Elton, but EGOT to be excited about it."

The pair even poked fun at themselves during the segment. Poehler quipped that the 75th Tony Awards show celebrated "the best in musicals based on movies that will probably be movies again." Fey, whose "Mean Girls" film has spun off into a Broadway musical and now the "Mean Girls" musical movie, added: "There's nothing wrong with that!"

Fey announced that Elton John was the winner, which completes his EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony wins).

The legendary singer-songwriter is the 19th EGOT recipient in history. He joins the ranks of EGOT winners such as Mel Brooks, Audrey Hepburn, Rita Moreno, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Viola Davis, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend and Alan Menken.

Fey and Poehler were the first female co-anchors of Weekend Update in "SNL" history. The latter joined Fey at the desk in 2004, after Jimmy Fallon left the sketch comedy show. These days, Colin Jost and Michael Che helm the spoof-news program.