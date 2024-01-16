'Cheers' Cast Reunites for 'Long Overdue Class Reunion' at 75th Emmy Awards

Everybody still knows their name.

The 75th Emmy Awards, which aired on Jan. 15 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, were all about honoring iconic television series throughout history. Classic shows from "The Sopranos" to "Martin" were featured, allowing some of the beloved cast members to reunite. Another show to get the tribute treatment is the iconic '80s sitcom "Cheers," which ran for 11 seasons from 1982 to 1993.

Cast members Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammar, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt had a reunion onstage to present the awards for Outstanding Directing and Writing for a Comedy Series. Fittingly, the Emmys recreated the set of "Cheers," transforming the stage into the beloved Boston pub.

Grammar, who's currently starring in a 2023 reboot of "Cheers" spinoff "Frasier," shared how much it meant for the cast to gather and look back on a series that had such a profound impact on their lives.

"Being together brings back some great memories of a show we're all very proud of," Grammar said.

Ratzenberger called the special moment a "long overdue class reunion."

Cast of Cheers reunited at the Emmy's and my heart grew two sizes. pic.twitter.com/OObt5r0eBO — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 16, 2024

Cast member Shelly Long, who departed "Cheers" after season five, as well as Woody Harrelson and Bebe Neuwirth were not present for the reunion. Another cast member, Kirstie Alley, passed away in 2022. The cast paid tribute to the late Alley in the segment; a framed portrait of the actress was displayed as part of the recreated set.

During its run, "Cheers" racked up 179 Emmy nominations and won 28.

The Emmy awards ceremony was originally scheduled for September but was postponed due to the writers' and actors' strikes. The Emmy Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, air on Fox and FXX and are available to stream on Hulu Live, Sling, DirectTV and FuboTV.