8 Stunning 'Westworld' Filming Locations You Can Visit

HBO's popular drama Westworld is officially back for season 4! It's been a long wait for fans of the series since season 3 wrapped back in 2020. Inspired by Jurassic Park writer Michael Crichton's 1973 film, the show follows what would happen if a theme park full of robots became violent with park guests. There are multiple different parks we've gotten glimpses of here and there over the course of the series, but the main focus was obviously in the Wild West theme park, where guests got to fight outlaws, ride horses, drink whiskey at the local saloon, and really immerse themselves into cowboy life.

Though the series has moved outside of the park over the past three seasons to show the hosts (park robots) out in the real world, we still get glimpses of the incredible landscapes HBO chose to bring Westworld to life. Though many scenes were filmed on Hollywood sets that don't allow outside visitors, there are many locations featured on the show you can actually visit in real life. They are undoubtedly even more stunning in person.

Dead Horse Point State Park in Moab, Utah

A lot of the canyon scenery of Westworld is shot right here in this beautiful Utah state park. Our favorite villain, The Man in Black, hangs out among the canyons in the early seasons where he's known to scalp his enemies. This is also where we get establishing shots of the Mesa Hub which has an entrance built into the side of the cliffs.

Gateway Canyon & Lower Dolores River Valley in Colorado

Here are more beautiful canyons between Colorado and Utah that were used as backdrops for the series. The Gateway Canyon Resort at one time even capitalized on this and had a Westworld special for guests that included horseback rides, special resort activities, and more. Sounds about as close as anyone will actually get to spend a night in Westworld.

Advertisement

Monument Valley in Arizona

This beautiful valley is located within the Navajo Nation Reservation and has been used in numerous films over the years like the western classic Stagecoach and even Forrest Gump. This backdrop was used for horseback rides Dolores and Teddy would go on together in the early seasons. RIP Teddy.

Glen Canyon in Lake Powell, Utah

Scenes from season two were shot here in the beautiful Glen Canyon with Lake Powell glistening below. Located at the border of Utah and Arizona, this is another colorful rocky terrain but the water makes it extra special.

Trona Pinnacles in California

Another incredible landscape featured in season two was the Trona Pinnacles of California. You might recall the scene towards the end of the season where a mass of Westworld's hosts are marching together into the Valley Beyond. Their journey takes them straight through these vast Pinnacles.

Playa San Juan Leighton in Malibu, California

All of the beach scenes from season 1 were filmed in Malibu. California has beautiful beaches so it makes sense that they chose one in Hollywood's backyard for filming.

Advertisement

Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park in Utah

In season two, Akecheta, leader of the Ghost Nation, is seen riding through these beautiful sand dunes where he finds Logan Delos tied to a tree.

Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita, California

The majority of Westworld's town of Sweetwater was filmed on this famous movie ranch for the first two seasons. Some of the most famous western shows of all time were filmed here including The Lone Ranger, Gunsmoke, and Deadwood. One of the cool things about visiting Melody Ranch is they actually offer tours and have a museum on site that features various memorabilia from famous movies and TV shows.