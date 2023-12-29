'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' Was the Year's Most-Watched Series Premiere on Paramount+

Paramount+'s latest offering, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," has not only premiered to resounding acclaim but has also set a new viewership record for the streaming service, according to Deadline. The anthology series, highlighting the life of the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi, has become the most-watched premiere of the year on Paramount+, a testament to its engaging narrative and the streaming platform's growing catalog of hits.

The two-episode premiere received a staggering 7.5 million views globally on Paramount+ within the first seven days, according to Paramount Global. This figure more than doubles the 3.55 million live and same-day viewers on CBS. With such a debut, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" has joined the ranks of Sherdan's other hit shows like "Yellowstone" and "Special Ops: Lioness."

The plot of "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" delves into the life and legend of the "real-life Lone Ranger," magnificently portrayed by David Oyelowo. The series follows Reeves' heroic rise from enslavement to becoming a storied law enforcer, capturing over 3,000 criminals yet grappling with the ethical dilemmas his badge brings.

"The international embrace of Lawmen: Bass Reeves shows that borders are no boundary to a fresh perspective on a great story," Oyelowo said.

As for the "Lawmen" series, the future looks bright. With its anthology format, it promises to explore the lives of other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have shaped history, ensuring a rich tapestry of stories to come.

The ensemble cast of "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" boasts a roster of talent, including Emmy Award winner Barry Pepper, iconic actor Donald Sutherland, and Dennis Quaid. Each actor brings depth and complexity to this dramatic retelling of the American West.

As Paramount+ continues to expand its library, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" stands as a shining example of the platform's commitment to diverse, quality storytelling. With this series setting new records and capturing audiences' imaginations, it's clear that Paramount+ is not just competing but also setting the bar high in the streaming wars.