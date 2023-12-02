The 13 Best Westerns You Can Stream on Paramount+ Right Now

Embark on a cinematic journey through the untamed landscapes of the Old West with Paramount+. In this curated selection of Westerns, the timeless tales of courage, justice, and frontier life come to life. Whether you're drawn to the iconic showdowns of "Gunfight at the O.K. Corral" or the poignant reflections in "The Shootist," these films capture the essence of a bygone era.

Picture yourself alongside John Wayne and Jimmy Stewart as they navigate the challenges of law and morality in classics like "True Grit" and "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance."

For those seeking the pulse of modern Western storytelling, look no further than Paramount+'s original series, including "1883" and "Lawmen: Bass Reeves." These narratives transport you to a time when the untamed wilderness shaped the destinies of pioneers and lawmen alike.

Join us as we explore the dusty trails and bustling towns, where heroes and outlaws alike left their mark. From the heart-pounding action of "Django Unchained" to the familial bonds in "The Sons of Katie Elder," each film offers a unique glimpse into the triumphs and tribulations that define the Western legacy on Paramount+. So, saddle up and immerse yourself in the tales that have etched their place in the vast expanse of Western cinema.

1 of 13 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' (1962) Who's in it: Jimmy Stewart, John Wayne, Vera Miles In this classic Western, a senator returns to the town of Shinbone to attend the funeral of a local rancher, Tom Doniphon. As he recounts the tale of how he became a hero by facing the notorious outlaw Liberty Valance, the truth behind the legend unfolds, revealing the sacrifices and choices made in the pursuit of justice in the Old West. The film explores themes of law, order, and the blurred lines between myth and reality. 2 of 13 'True Grit' (1969) Who's in it: John Wayne, Kim Darby, Glen Campbell "True Grit" follows the determined young Mattie Ross as she enlists the help of the hard-drinking U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn to avenge her father's murder. The unlikely trio embarks on a perilous journey through the Indian Territory, encountering outlaws and facing the harsh realities of the frontier. Filled with grit and determination, this film explores the pursuit of justice in a rugged and unforgiving landscape. 3 of 13 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' (2023) Who's in it: David Oyelowo, Dennis Quaid, Lauren E. Banks Set in the Old West, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" brings to life the legendary story of Bass Reeves, the first black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River. The film follows Reeves as he navigates the challenges of enforcing the law in the untamed territories, facing outlaws and overcoming prejudice to uphold justice. 4 of 13 'Gunfight at the O.K. Corral' (1957) Who's in it: Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas, Rhonda Fleming This iconic Western recounts the legendary gunfight between the lawmen Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday and the outlaw Cochise County Cowboys at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona. Filled with tension and dramatic confrontations, the film explores themes of justice, honor, and the complex dynamics of frontier justice. 5 of 13 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968) Who's in it: Henry Fonda, Charles Bronson, Claudia Cardinale Sergio Leone's epic masterpiece, "Once Upon a Time in the West," unfolds a tale of revenge and redemption in the changing landscape of the American West. The film weaves together the destinies of diverse characters, from a mysterious stranger to a harmonica-playing gunslinger, against the backdrop of progress and industrialization. 6 of 13 'Joe Pickett' (2021-2023) Who's in it: Michael Dorman, Lauren Fishburne, David Cubitt Based on C.J. Box's novels, "Joe Pickett" follows the life of a dedicated Wyoming game warden as he navigates the challenges of preserving wildlife and enforcing the law in the vast and unforgiving landscapes of the West. The series explores themes of conservation, justice, and the clash between progress and tradition. 7 of 13 '1883' (2021-2022) Who's in it: Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott A prequel to the hit series "Yellowstone," "1883" follows the Dutton family as they embark on a perilous journey to Montana. Facing the harsh realities of the frontier, the series explores the sacrifices and struggles that shape the Duttons' destiny, providing a gripping portrayal of life in the late 19th century. 8 of 13 'Gunsmoke' (1955-1975) Who's in it: James Arness, Milburn Stone, Amanda Blake As one of the longest-running and most beloved Western series, "Gunsmoke" chronicles the adventures of Marshal Matt Dillon as he maintains law and order in the frontier town of Dodge City. The series delves into the challenges of justice on the frontier, portraying the complexities of morality and human nature. 9 of 13 'Django Unchained' (2012) Who's in it: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio Quentin Tarantino's "Django Unchained" is a gripping tale of revenge set in the pre-Civil War South. Freed slave Django teams up with a bounty hunter to rescue his wife from a brutal plantation owner. The film blends intense action with social commentary, exploring themes of slavery, justice, and the quest for freedom. 10 of 13 'The Shootist' (1976) Who's in it: John Wayne, Lauren Bacall, Ron Howard In John Wayne's final film, "The Shootist," he portrays an aging gunslinger named J.B. Books, diagnosed with terminal cancer. Seeking a peaceful end, Books grapples with his legacy and the changing times. The film reflects on the myths of the Old West and the personal cost of a life defined by violence. 11 of 13 'The Missouri Breaks' (1976) Who's in it: Marlon Brando, Jack Nicholson, Randy Quaid Set in the Montana frontier, "The Missouri Breaks" explores the clash between a cattle thief and a hired regulator. The film delves into themes of justice, revenge, and the unpredictable nature of human behavior against the backdrop of the untamed West. 12 of 13 'Meek's Cutoff' (2010) Who's in it: Michelle Williams, Bruce Greenwood, Will Patton "Meek's Cutoff" offers a nuanced portrayal of a group of pioneers led by guide Stephen Meek as they navigate the Oregon Trail in 1845. The film emphasizes the harsh realities of survival in the wilderness and the tension arising from conflicting beliefs and uncertainties on the arduous journey. 13 of 13 'The Sons of Katie Elder '(1965) Who's in it: John Wayne, Dean Martin, Martha Hyer In "The Sons of Katie Elder," four brothers return to their hometown for their mother's funeral, only to discover a web of deceit and corruption surrounding their family. The film combines elements of action, drama, and familial bonds as the brothers seek justice and redemption in the face of adversity.

