Yellowstone is used to getting snubbed at awards shows. Across its five seasons, the beloved western series, the number one show on cable, has been consistently overlooked, only getting a few nods over the years. Kevin Costner won a Golden Globe earlier this year for his portrayal of John Dutton, but that about does it for any statues Taylor Sheridan's masterpiece has taken home. It was another loss on Sunday night's MTV Movie Awards following last week's news that the series as a whole would be ending with Season 5.

The 2023 MTV Movie Awards had fierce competition, so it wasn't totally unexpected that Yellowstone wouldn't bring home a win. For Best Show, Yellowstone was up against some heavy hitters, including Netflix's Stranger Things and Wednesday, HBO's popular video game adaption The Last of Us as well as The White Lotus, and more. It was their only nod of the night, with the cast as a whole, Costner, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser overlooked for Stranger Things, Yellowjackets, Outer Banks, and more popular series.

The Last of Us was one of the most nominated of the night alongside Stranger Things, The White Lotus and Wednesday, not only bringing home Best Show but Best Hero for series star Pedro Pascal and Best Duo for Pascal and co-star Bella Ramsey. The series also landed nominations for Best Kiss and Breakthrough Performance for Ramsey.

Other upsets of the night include Tom Cruise's win for Best Actor for Top Gun: Maverick, beating out Austin Butler's Oscar-nominated performance in Elvis, Florence Pugh in Don't Worry Darling, KeKe Palmer in Nope and Michael B. Jordan in Creed III. As the ceremony was pre-taped in lieu of an in-person event, Cruise even accepted his award while flying an actual fighter jet.

Drew Barrymore, who was set to host but stepped out in support of the ongoing writer's strike, beat out Kelly Clarkson for Best Host for The Drew Barrymore Show and Riley Keough and Daisy Jones and the Six co-star Sam Claflin lost out on Best Kiss to Outer Banks's Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow. Maybe Yellowstone will have better luck next year after the second half of Season 5 drops in November.

