Tom Cruise has always been known for pushing the envelope, and he did just that at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The 60-year-old actor, who won the award for Best Performance in a Movie for his role in last year's blockbuster sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, took his acceptance speech to new heights - literally.

In an unforgettable moment from Sunday night's broadcast, Cruise did what he did best. He shocked viewers by doing something totally unexpected -- and thanked them for the fan-voted honor while soaring high in the sky inside a fighter plane. Yes, literally in a jet. Wearing sunglasses and speaking into a headset, he showcased his golden popcorn trophy right there in the aircraft with him and didn't miss a beat.

Expressing his gratitude, Cruise said, "Thank you so much for this award. I make these films for you. I love you. I love entertaining you. To know how much you enjoy it, how much you appreciate it, there's just no better feeling."

Things we'll never forget: @TomCruise's performance in #TopGun: Maverick ? Congrats to Tom Cruise on winning Best Performance in a Movie at the 2023 #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/dZr3Wglpdq — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Advertisement

Never one to miss an opportunity, the action star also promoted his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, set to hit theaters on July 12. He teased it as a "wild ride" and wished everyone a fantastic summer.

He concluded by saying, "Thank you again for letting me entertain you. It's an absolute privilege. We'll see you at the movies."

Cruise faced stiff competition in the category, with nominees including Austin Butler (Elvis), Florence Pugh (Don't Worry Darling), Michael B. Jordan (Creed III), and Keke Palmer (Nope). Ultimately, it was Cruise's high-flying performance in Top Gun: Maverick that won the hearts of fans.

Entering the ceremony, Top Gun: Maverick led the pack with the most nominations for movies this year. On the scripted television side, both Stranger Things and the massively popular The Last of Us were the frontrunners, each with six nominations.

Advertisement

It's safe to say that Tom Cruise's sky-high acceptance speech will be remembered for years to come, proving once again that the beloved actor always knows how to leave an unforgettable impression. He wants to entertain us? He's doing a fine job of it.

Related Videos