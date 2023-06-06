The Outlander fandom is kicking into high gear. Tobias Menzies, who starred in the beloved time-travel romance series from 2014-2018, has joined the cast of Brad Pitt's untitled Formula One racing movie. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski, the Apple Original film follows an F1 driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport.

Tobias Menzies joins the cast led by Pitt and Damson Idris (Netflix's Swarm), per Variety. The British actor is best known for his Golden Globe-nominated roles as both Claire Fraser's (Caitríona Balfe) husband, Frank Randall, and his villainous ancestor, British Army Captain Jack Randall, in Outlander, which debuts its seventh season on June 16. Menzies won a Best Supporting Actor Emmy for his lauded portrayal of the late Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, in Netflix's The Crown. He has also appeared in Game of Thrones and the swords-and-sandals epic Rome.

Brad Pitt, who most recently starred in 2022's Babylon, will play the lead retired racer in the still-untitled pic. Damson Idris co-stars as his racing mentee, while Menzies' role has not yet been specified. BAFTA winner Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton will also star in the film.

The racing pic is being made in collaboration with the entire Formula One community, and it will shoot at various Grad Prix races this summer. Oscar-nominated Top Gun: Maverick scribe Ehren Kruger penned the screenplay. In addition to his starring role, Brad Pitt is a producer on the film, alongside Kosinski, F1 great Lewis Hamilton and legendary action movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer -- whose credits include current CBS smash-hit Fire Country and Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, as well as both the original Top Gun and last year's sequel.

Before he goes full throttle in the racing feature, Tobias Menzies can be seen alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus in A24's You Hurt My Feelings, currently in theaters. Then, in August, Menzies will lead the Apple TV+ limited series Manhunt. Based on James Swanson's book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer, the film will follow Abraham Lincoln's secretary of war and friend, Edwin Stanton (Menzies), as he's driven to madness while pursuing Lincoln's killer John Wilkes Booth.

