'Fire Country' Cast: Meet the Faces of the Hit Firefighter Drama

When CBS's Fire Country debuted as part of the fall 2023 TV season, it rocketed to the top of viewers' "must-watch" lists. It only took two installments for CBS to order a complete season of the series, and then it was finally renewed for a second season only a few months later.



It follows Bode Donovan, a young convict who joins a bit of an unconventional prison release program. It finds him working as a firefighter in California, where he and fellow inmates are partnered with experienced firefighters to put out massive fires. When Bode is given an assignment to work in his hometown, he returns with a massive secret and a criminal past. He's gunning for redemption, but of course, those things make it all a bit difficult -- and the series revolves around that fact and his family and those he works with.



With Season 2 on the horizon, the series is set to return with its original cast members, like Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, and more. Music fans will also be thrilled to hear that country star Kane Brown will be making his acting debut during an April 7 episode of Fire Country. He'll be joining as guest star Robin, an outlaw who works to help injured train crash patients.



If you're planning on checking the show out, you might need a bit of a refresher about who's who in terms of both the cast and characters that bring this series to life. Here's a character guide to everyone you can expect to see throughout Fire Country Season 2.

Max Thieriot - Bode Leone





Billy Burke - Vince Leone

Max Thieriot is Bode Leone, an inmate with the Cal Fire crew. He's haunted by his sister Riley's death, who perished in a car accident -- in a car that Bode had been driving. Although he briefly used the last name Donovan, Bode reclaimed his birthright as a Leone after bonding with his father. Despite his troubled past, Bode seems to have a promising future in the family firefighting business.Thieriot has been acting for over two decades. One of his standout performances was in the hit series Bates Motel, where he played Dylan Massett. Thieriot's portrayal of Dylan earned him critical acclaim and showcased his ability to handle challenging and emotionally charged roles. He also demonstrated his range as an actor in the sci-fi thriller Jumper and the family comedy The Pacifier.





Diane Farr - Sharon Leone

Vince Leone is the Battalion Chief of Edgewater and Battalion 1508. He's married to Sharon Leone, a doting mother. He blames his son Bode for the death of his daughter Riley, but is slowly regaining respect for him.Burke, who initially started off as a singer, is an actor now known for his portrayal of Charlie Swan in the popular Twilight film series. He has also received critical acclaim for his performances in movies such as Red Riding Hood, Lights Out, and Breaking In.





Kevin Alejandro - Manny Perez

Sharon is the Chief of Division 1501 and the wife of Vince Leone. Despite the tragedy of losing her daughter to a car accident involving her son Bode, Sharon remains a strong and supportive leader for her firefighting crew. She also dotes on Bode and does everything she can to support him.Diane Farr is an actress, producer, and author. She's appeared in numerous TV series, including Numbers, Rescue Me, and The Secret Life of the American Teenager. She's also held roles in movies like Road Hard and 12 Feet Deep. In addition to her acting career, Farr is a published author, having written books on topics such as the secret language used by single women and her own marriage.





Stephanie Arcila - Gabriela Perez

Manny Perez is a proud father and fire captain in charge of prison inmates when they are on the fire line. He has the hard-earned wisdom of a man whose life was spiraling out of control before he turned it around. Manny sees potential in Bode, but his opinion changes when he discovers Bode's big secret.Kevin Alejandro is an actor and director best known for his roles in shows like Southland, True Blood, Arrow, and Lucifer. He has also directed several episodes of Lucifer, showcasing his talents outside of the acting world as a director.





Jules Latimer - Eve Edwards

Gabriela is a former Olympic diver turned firefighter rookie who is Manny's daughter, Bode's new love, and Jake's ex-girlfriend. She is a strong and determined fighter who is willing to risk her life to save those she loves, as evidenced by her heroic act of jumping off a bridge to save Bode.Stephanie Arcila is an actress known for her roles in series like Supergirl, Black-ish, Passions of the Heart, and I Hate This Part. She's also appeared in several short films and web series, despite having a relatively short acting career, but she's more than a talent to bring Gabriela to the screen.





Jordan Calloway - Jake Crawford

Eve Edwards is a tenacious firefighter who prides herself on being fearless and fighting fires side by side with her childhood friend Jake. However, their relationship changes when she discovers that Jake has been keeping a secret from her.Jules Latimer is a rising star in the entertainment industry. Before graduating from Juilliard in 2020, she made her Off-Broadway debut in Paris at the Atlantic Theater Company. She also appeared in Daniel Fish's Most Happy Fella at Bard Summer Stage and recently filmed a role in George C. Wolfe's latest film, Rustin, produced by the Obamas.





Zach Tinker - Collin O'Reilly

Jake is a friendly firefighter who can't help but feel guilty over the death of Bode's sister Riley. His heart is set on Gabriela, the daughter of Manny Perez. In addition to the relationships he finds himself caught up in, Jake's complicated history with Bode could eventually be the undoing of his reputation in the fire department.Jordan Calloway is an actor who debuted on TV as Jerel Jr. on a single episode of The Parkers. However, he's best known for what was also his first notable role; in 2004, he was cast as Zack Carter-Schwartz in the Nickelodeon sitcom Unfabulous. Along with appearing in Beyond and Freakish, Calloway appeared in The CW hit series Riverdale as stereotypical jock Chuck Clayton. He also starred as Painkiller in the Arrowverse series Black Lightning.





Collin is a rookie firefighter who gets along with just about everyone. The son of a legendary firefighting hero, Collin holds a name that he's constantly trying to live up to. He grew up in the shadow of his father, which meant he spent much of his adolescence and early adult life trying to figure out a way to live as his own man.Zach Tinker is best known for his role as Fenmore Baldwin in The Young and the Restless. He's also appeared in Law & Order True Crime, American Horror Story, NCIS: Los Angeles and Why Women Kill. Tinker was also cast as Sonny Kiriakis in the television miniseries Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, a spinoff of the long-running NBC soap Days of Our Lives.





