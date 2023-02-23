Kane Brown is on fire. For the fourth consecutive year, the country star will co-host the CMT Music Awards alongside Kelsea Ballerini on April 2. Then, on April 7, Brown will make his acting debut on CBS' Fire Country, the No. 1 new series on television. Check out the newly-released set photo below, which shows Brown getting down and dirty with the tough-as-nails firefighters of Edgewater.



Per Billboard, Brown will guest star as Robin, an outlaw on the run who helps injured patients at the site of a train crash on the April 7 episode of Fire Country, a gritty CBS drama about a group of inmates who work alongside a team of elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across California.



In a new photo posted to Fire Country 's official Instagram, Brown poses alongside series star and co-creator Max Thieriot, best known for starring in CBS' SEAL Team from 2017 to 2022. Brown looks every bit the outdoorsman, wearing an army green jacket and sporting some suitably bloody knuckles. Odds are the country singer got into a scrape, put it all on the line to rescue innocents, or -- knowing the show's hardcore tendencies -- both.







The photo was captioned, "Edgewater is about to welcome another country star to town! @KaneBrown guest stars in a special episode of #FireCountry April 7th - who's excited?!" Eager fans took to the comments to hype Brown's television debut, with one user writing, "Favorite show and one of my faves in country music. This is 🔥🔥🔥."



Brown has a busy April ahead of him. Before he battles a blaze on TV's top-rated show, Brown will co-host the April 2 CMT Music Awards ceremony live from Austin, Texas. Brown and his wife Katelyn are also slated to perform their hit song "Thank God" during the ceremony.



Now, if only we could get Katelyn to join the gang of convicts on Fire Country. This couple proves time and again that there's nothing they can't do.



New episodes of Fire Country premiere Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CBS and Paramount+