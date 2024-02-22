Actress Kelly Reilly is channeling her inner Beth Dutton with all this behind-the-scenes negotiating.

The actress has asked Paramount for over $1 million per episode for the "Yellowstone" spinoff series "2024." The request is still being discussed, putting her involvement in the spinoff show in jeopardy (via Puck News). She's got a request for writer and co-creator Taylor Sheridan as well: namely, she wants to see Beth kick her cigarette habit to the curb.

It's the one thing she "hates so much" about her character. Beth's penchant for violence and vengeance? Reilly's cool with it. Those nic sticks are where she'd like to draw the line.

She outlined Beth's tobacco secession plan in an interview with Entertainment Tonight (via Express).

"I think it might be fun to see Beth and Rip when they're in their 60s, on the porch," she said. "I hope she's given up smoking by then. I don't smoke all of those cigarettes, they're all the herbal cigarettes."

"So I'm really hoping... And I hate them so much, and he [Taylor Sheridan] has it in the script when she's smoking, when she takes a drag, it's all written," she continued. "So I'm trying to pitch him an idea that she gets addicted to Nicorette gum, so we'll see next year if she's smoking or not."

"Yellowstone" will end after it airs the back half of Season 5 this November. But there will still be plenty of content from the extended "Yellowstone"-verse for fans to enjoy. "2024" is expected to pick up right where the original "Yellowstone" leaves off. Actors Luke Grimes and Cole Hauser have also been tapped for the spinoff, though their involvement also hinges upon ongoing contract negotiations. Matthew McConaughey is rumored to star in the series, and Michelle Pfeiffer is also in talks to join the cast.