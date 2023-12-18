20 Winter-Themed Hallmark Movies to Savor When You're Tapped Out on Christmas

Frosty favorites to cozy up with, and not a jingle bell in sight.

Every October, Halloween fights for its life as 40 all-new Hallmark Christmas movies begin their descent, one by one. 'Twas ever thus. But what if you're feeling a little Bah Humbug this year or, you know, simply got sick of all that garish red and green? We've got you covered. Our 20 favorite winter Hallmark movies deliver on frosty romance without all the Santa stuff.

Hallmark's 2023 Countdown to Christmas lineup ends on December 17. On January 6, the network steps into 2024 with a quad of new romances as part of its New Year New Movies! celebration, formerly known as Winterfest. Traditionally, winter Hallmark movies feature deliciously romantic storylines set in picturesque winter wonderlands — like the ritzy old-town Vail in Lacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes' "Winter in Vail" (2020) or the literal ice palace at the heart of 2019's "Winter Castle."

Enjoy some hockey drama with your rom-com? Our roundup includes a slurry of on-ice favorites starring Luke Macfarlane, Niall Matter and more Hallmark greats. In the mood for a fantasy-tinged royal romance? We've selected a few to make your heart flutter. Or perhaps you're craving a classic snowed-in together scenario, complete with enviable outerwear? Taylor Cole and her fabulous winter coats are here!

The following winter Hallmark movies are cozy as can be. So pack away the tree, tell Santa to buzz off and curl up to our top 20 favorites.

1 of 20 'A Winter Princess' (2019) Starring: Natalie Hall, Chris McNally Princess Carly of Landora, working incognito at a ski resort in the Alps, must team up with the owner's brother, Jesse, to plan the resort's 50th anniversary celebration. 2 of 20 'Winter Castle' (2019) Starring: Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry When Jenny attends her sister's winter wedding at an ice hotel, her heart melts over the best man. The problem is, he unexpectedly brings a plus one, seemingly dashing her hopes for a wintry romance. 3 of 20 'Love on Ice' (2017) Starring: Julie Berman, Andrew Walker, Ana Golja Former figure skating champion Emily James, now 27 years old and considered a relic in the world of figure skating, gets an improbable shot to reclaim skating glory when a young coach sees greatness in her. Together, they find their love of skating goes far beyond the ice. 4 of 20 'A Royal Winter' (2017) Starring: Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly While on a last-minute European holiday, a young woman finds herself in the middle of a real-life fairy tale when a chance meeting with a handsome local—who happens to be the Prince of Calpurnia—leads to something more. 5 of 20 'Love on the Slopes' (2018) Starring: Katrina Bowden, Thomas Beaudoin A less-than-daring aspiring travel writer tries out extreme sports in order to write a magazine article, with the help of an extreme sports photographer. The duo find they have a lot more in common than they anticipated. 6 of 20 ' Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance' (2023) Starring: Ashley Newbrough, Stephen Huszar An avalanche forecasting expert brings her new technology to Glacier National Park, where she faces pushback from the Director of Mountain Rescue who's trained in intuition and common sense. 7 of 20 'Winter Love Story' (2019) Starring: Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry Cassie has just published her first book, a rom-com based on her divorce experience. To help a new writer along, the publisher pairs her with the established "dragon writer" Elliot on a week-long book tour. Will they remain singles? 8 of 20 'Love on Iceland' (2020) Starring: Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex shows up uninvited, sparks fly. 9 of 20 'A Winter Getaway' (2021) Starring: Nazneen Contractor, Brooks Darnell When an average guy is gifted a luxury trip, he is mistaken as a millionaire. But then sparks fly with the lovely concierge. Will she feel the same way about him when she learns the truth? 10 of 20 'SnowComing' (2019) Starring: Trevor Donovan, Lindy Booth Samantha returns home for her town's winter festival to celebrate her father's retirement from coaching. Her hopes for a quiet visit are dashed when she encounters her high school sweetheart, NFL quarterback Jake. 11 of 20 'Snowkissed' (2021) Starring: Jen Lilley, Chris McNally A travel-averse journalist chases her dream assignment and soon finds herself mentoring a handsome B&B owner who wants to be a tour guide. 12 of 20 'Winter in Vail' (2020) Starring: Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes Chelsea inherits a house in Vail, Colorado, where she meets Owen and gets a much-needed break. Together, they put on Strudelfest to highlight the charm of Old Vail. 13 of 20 'One Winter Weekend' Film Series (2018-19) Starring: Taylor Cole, Jack Turner, Rukiya Bernard, Dewshane Williams In "One Winter Weekend" (2018), a recently dumped travel writer goes on a ski getaway with her best friend and they find themselves double booked with two eligible bachelors. When they are snowed in, love ensues. The entire cast reprised their roles in "One Winter Proposal" (2019), in which the foursome returns to the ski resort where it all began. 14 of 20 'Taking a Shot at Love' (2021) Starring: Alexa PenaVega, Luke Macfarlane A former professional dancer uses ballet to help an injured hockey star get back on the ice. 15 of 20 'The Birthday Wish' (2017) Starring: Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane, Marcus Rosner On her birthday, a woman who desperately wants her boyfriend to propose to her wishes for the opportunity to see into the future, with surprising results. 16 of 20 'Love in Winterland' (2020) Starring: Italia Ricci, Chad Michael Murray Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. 17 of 20 'Two for the Win' (2021) Starring: Charlotte Sullivan, Trevor Donovan A world champion ski racer and local ski instructor find romance on the slopes as he returns home and prepares for the biggest race of his life. 18 of 20 'Frozen in Love' (2018) Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook, Niall Matter Bad-boy hockey player Adam and struggling bookstore owner Mary must work together to help rehabilitate each other's image. Their mutual animosity, and attraction, sees them struggle to achieve their goal. 19 of 20 'Hearts of Winter' (2020) Starring: Jill Wagner, Victor Webster An interior designer brings new life to the house of a widower and his daughter, finding love in the process. 20 of 20 'Unleashing Mr. Darcy' (2016) Starring: Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey In this modern-day spin on "Pride and Prejudice," Elizabeth Scott is fishing for direction in her life and gets the opportunity to professionally show her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel in a fancy New York dog show judged by the aristocratic Donovan Darcy.

