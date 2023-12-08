Four New Romance Films Are Headed to Hallmark in January 2024

If your New Year's resolution is to watch less TV, then you may want to reconsider. Get ready for a month-long cinematic adventure with Hallmark Channel's "New Year New Movies!" special, bringing you heartwarming tales of love, laughter, and unexpected twists throughout January. The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its Christmas movies, but they're keeping things going throughout the start of 2024 with back-to back new releases. Here are the four romance films poised to help you ring in your new year on a high note.

'Love on the Right Course'

Premiere Date: Saturday, January 6 at 8/7 c

Stars: Ashley Newbrough and Marcus Rosner

Synopsis: Meet Whitney (Newbrough), a pro golfer navigating the challenges of making the cut for her upcoming European tournament. Feeling the pressure, she decides to return to Budapest, where her family owns a golf course, to reassess her career. Her father, who has become a bit of a recluse since losing his wife, hands over the club's reins to a laid-back new golf pro, Daniel (Rosner).

Daniel's easygoing style clashes with Whitney's, throwing her off her game in more ways than one. As they spend time together, their perspectives shift, and a charming romance begins to blossom. However, just as things heat up, Whitney's old trainer makes a comeback, pushing Daniel aside and jeopardizing Whitney's chance at both golfing success and love.

Will Whitney be able to swing back into her groove, both on the course and in matters of the heart?

'A Scottish Love Scheme'

Premiere Date: Saturday, January 13 at 8/7 c

Stars: Erica Durance and Jordan Young

Synopsis: Lily (Durance) embarks on a Scottish adventure with her mother, immersing herself in the picturesque landscapes and rich heritage. Amidst the rolling hills and ancient castles, she has a serendipitous reunion with Logan (Young), a childhood friend entwined with fond memories. But little do Lily and Logan know, their well-intentioned mothers have hatched a scheme to play matchmaker.

'Betty's Bad Luck in Love'

Premiere Date: Saturday, January 20 at 8/7 c

Stars: Laci J Mailey and Marco Grazzini

Synopsis: Betty (Mailey) has been plagued by a childhood curse that seems to sabotage every romantic endeavor she undertakes. Time and again, her relationships have concluded in utter disaster, leaving her disheartened. However, when Betty encounters Alex (Grazzini), a glimmer of hope and temptation to defy her romantic fate arises.

'Romance with a Twist'

Premiere Date: Saturday, January 27 at 8/7 c

Stars: Jocelyn Hudon and Oliver Renaud

Synopsis: Luna (Hudon), once a passionate dancer who traded her dreams for a grounded life managing her family's construction business, discovers a transformative opportunity. Tasked with converting a gymnasium into an aerial studio, she seizes a stolen moment to dance on the silks, only to be clandestinely witnessed by Bennet (Renaud), a globetrotting professional aerialist who has returned to his hometown.