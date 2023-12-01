25 New Year Resolutions You'll Actually Want to Keep

If you can't keep your New Year resolutions to save your life, you're not alone. Most of the grandiose goals we set for ourselves are abandoned come February. But despite what nonsense your inner critic is spewing about a lack of discipline or follow-through, the problem isn't you. It's your resolutions.
The biggest mistake people make when setting goals for the new year is choosing ones that are either A) too broad or B) too boring. Just take a look at the most common New Year resolutions people set, according to Statista.
- Exercise more
- Eat healthier
- Lose weight
- Save more money
- Spend more time with family and friends
While these goals are all admirable ventures in their own right, they're not exactly exciting or motivating. In fact, they are so vague that it's hard to determine what exactly you need to do in order to achieve them. How much more exercise is "more"? Does eating healthier mean cutting out all sugar and carbs? Can you ever spend enough time with family and friends?
The lack of specificity makes it easy to give up on these resolutions because there's no clear path to follow. Pair that with the fact that a lot of the goals we set are things we think we should do rather than things we want to do, and it's no wonder most resolutions fall by the wayside.
Shifting the focus from vague and expected to focused and exciting makes all the difference in sticking to your resolutions. Instead of "exercise more," try setting a goal to run a 5K or complete a month-long yoga challenge. Instead of "eat healthier," set a goal to cook one new healthy recipe per week. And instead of "spend more time with family and friends," make plans to have dinner together every Sunday.
When we set goals that are specific and exciting, we are more likely to follow through because we can visualize the end result. Read on for 25 more resolution ideas that strike that balance. Make your own list of resolutions while watching the ball drop to ring in 2024 or your favorite New Year's movie. And don't forget your black-eyed peas for good luck. Bring on the New Year!
Start documenting your life
It's easy for the little moments to pass you by. Pick a format to start capturing those everyday memories, whether it's keeping a journal, posting on Instagram, or using an app like 1 Second Everyday.
Join a book club
Reading more is a common resolution, but joining a book club adds an extra layer of accountability and the opportunity to expand your circle. You could start your own club based on a specific genre (even cookbooks!) or join an existing one in your area.
Take something off your plate
Make more room in your life by delegating or eliminating a task that you really don't enjoy. Whether it's outsourcing your laundry, getting a meal delivery service, or just simply resigning from that spot on the PTA, it's time to reclaim some space from unnecessary obligations.
Employ the 2-2-2 rule
Couples and busy parents sometimes let date nights fall by the wayside because of a lack of time or energy. In order to prioritize your relationship, commit to the 2-2-2 rule: a date night every two weeks, a weekend away every two months, and a week-long vacation—just the two of you—every two years.
Delete your email app from your phone
We're collectively suffering from notification overload that's spiking our cortisol and making every little thing feel like an emergency. Chances are, most emails can wait until you're at your computer.
Automate your savings
No matter how well-intentioned we are about saving money, it's easy to let emergencies or unnecessary purchases throw us off track. Make your savings automatic by setting up monthly recurring transfers to your savings account.
Reconnect with a friend
Think of someone you haven't spoken to in a while and make plans to catch up. Sometimes, all it takes is one conversation to reignite a friendship that's been dormant for too long.
Find your three hobbies
If life has gotten a little boring, spice things up with some new hobbies. The key is to have three hobbies: one to keep you in shape, one to keep you creative, and one to relieve stress. Experiment until you find the perfect combination for you.
Plan a monthly adventure
Commit to trying something new every month. It could be as simple as visiting a new restaurant in your town or as grand as planning a weekend getaway to a nearby city you've never explored. The only rule is that you have to have never done it before.
Invest in your self-growth
We can learn a lot about ourselves from daily journaling and self-help books. But if you really want to make strides in your mental health, career, or relationships, consider investing in a therapist or coach who specializes in the area of life you most want to improve.
Master a signature dish
Impress your friends and family with a go-to dish that you've perfected. Whether it's a classic lasagna or a gourmet dessert, having a recipe that the people in your circle know you for is a fun and delicious way to leave an impression.
Create seasonal bucket lists
Make intentional plans to enjoy each season by creating a bucket list for each season and committing to checking off as many items as possible. Your list could include activities like taking a hay ride during fall or goals like trying every holiday drink on Starbucks' menu during winter.
Optimize your sleep
Sleep is critical, but we all have different needs when it comes to how much and what kind of sleep we need. Make it your mission to figure out how much sleep you need and what rituals and routines help you get the best quality rest.
Give everything in your home a place
Clutter and disorganization can be major sources of stress. Make it your goal to give everything in your home a designated spot—and get rid of anything you can't find a home for.
Be the first to reach out
If you want a more active social circle and stronger relationships, you have to be proactive. Don't wait for others to invite you out or initiate plans. Practice taking the lead and being the first one to reach out.
Ask for a raise
If you've been putting it off, this is the year to make a case for a raise. Do some research on comparable salaries in your field and come prepared with evidence of your contributions to the company. You deserve to be paid what you're worth.
Switch up your look
How we present ourselves has a major impact on our confidence and how others perceive us. Whether it's a new haircut, wardrobe update, or even just experimenting with different styles of makeup, a small change can make a big difference.
Get your clothes tailored
Speaking of appearance, nothing elevates a look like clothes that fit you perfectly. Take the time to have your favorite outfits tailored for a custom fit that will make you feel like a million bucks.
Be of service every day
If you struggle with feeling like you don't contribute much to the world, make it a daily goal to do something kind for someone else. It could be as simple as holding the door open or volunteering at a local charity. Every act of service matters.
Pick one bad habit to get rid of
We all have those habits that we know aren't good for us, but seem impossible to break. This year, pick one bad habit and make it your mission to kick it to the curb. It could be anything from biting your nails to staying up too late scrolling through social media. Your mind and body will thank you for it.
Get involved in the local scene
Pick an arts and culture niche you love and make it a priority to get involved in local events and organizations. Whether it's stand-up comedy, romance novels, or pottery, finding a community that shares your interests can be incredibly enriching.
Don't sit on an idea
The worst ideas are the ones that live in permanent purgatory. Whether it's a business idea or a personal project, commit to taking one form of action to move it forward. The more momentum you build, the easier it will be to see your idea through.
Actually listen to your Spotify Discover playlist
If your music tastes haven't changed much since high school, it's time to expand your horizons. Your Spotify Discover Weeklt playlist is curated specifically for you based on your listening history, so give it a chance and discover some new artists and genres that you might love.
Keep a list of gift ideas
If you struggle to come up with gifts for your loved ones, start keeping a running list of gift ideas throughout the year. You'll save yourself the stress and last-minute shopping when special occasions come around.
Do one thing outside your comfort zone
Growth and self-discovery happen when we push ourselves outside of our comfort zones. This year, make a conscious effort to do at least one thing that scares you or makes you uncomfortable. You never know what amazing experiences and lessons may come out of it.
