25 New Year Resolutions You'll Actually Want to Keep

If you can't keep your New Year resolutions to save your life, you're not alone. Most of the grandiose goals we set for ourselves are abandoned come February. But despite what nonsense your inner critic is spewing about a lack of discipline or follow-through, the problem isn't you. It's your resolutions.

The biggest mistake people make when setting goals for the new year is choosing ones that are either A) too broad or B) too boring. Just take a look at the most common New Year resolutions people set, according to Statista.

Exercise more Eat healthier Lose weight Save more money Spend more time with family and friends

While these goals are all admirable ventures in their own right, they're not exactly exciting or motivating. In fact, they are so vague that it's hard to determine what exactly you need to do in order to achieve them. How much more exercise is "more"? Does eating healthier mean cutting out all sugar and carbs? Can you ever spend enough time with family and friends?

The lack of specificity makes it easy to give up on these resolutions because there's no clear path to follow. Pair that with the fact that a lot of the goals we set are things we think we should do rather than things we want to do, and it's no wonder most resolutions fall by the wayside.

Shifting the focus from vague and expected to focused and exciting makes all the difference in sticking to your resolutions. Instead of "exercise more," try setting a goal to run a 5K or complete a month-long yoga challenge. Instead of "eat healthier," set a goal to cook one new healthy recipe per week. And instead of "spend more time with family and friends," make plans to have dinner together every Sunday.

When we set goals that are specific and exciting, we are more likely to follow through because we can visualize the end result. Read on for 25 more resolution ideas that strike that balance. Make your own list of resolutions while watching the ball drop to ring in 2024 or your favorite New Year's movie. And don't forget your black-eyed peas for good luck. Bring on the New Year!