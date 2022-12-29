10 New Year’s Resolutions From the Women of Country Music

For many years, country music fans have found meaning and truth buried in song lyrics. With a new year on the horizon, there's never been a better time than now to take that great advice to heart. Whether you're looking for a new start or just want to start 2023 off on the right foot, look no further than country music. Who among us hasn't turned to our favorite country songs or albums during a tough breakup or a cross-country road trip? This year, you may be able to find your New Year's resolution hiding in your favorite lyrics. These words from country music's leading ladies, from Kacey Musgraves to Reba McEntire, may even inspire your New Year's resolution.

1. "Mind your own biscuits and life will be gravy."

- Kacey Musgraves, "Biscuits"

Keeping your nose out of other people's business and worrying about yourself, as Kacey Musgraves sang on this song from her album Pageant Material, may be easier said than done, but resolving to mind your own business could save you a lot of trouble in 2023. Listen here.

2. "What you do with trash? You take it out. So why are you letting him hang around?"

- Maren Morris, "Drunk Girls Don't Cry"

The New Year is a perfect time to do some cleaning - both literally and figuratively. So this year, while you're de-cluttering your closet, remember that it might be time to stop associating with those negative people in your life. Listen here.

3. "When I can't fly, I start to fall. But I've got wheels, I'm rolling on."

- Miranda Lambert, "I've Got Wheels"

In 2023, resolve to roll with the punches and make do with what you have. Listen here.

4. "It's all about the company you keep."

- Maren Morris, "Company You Keep"

It's easy to get caught up in wanting the finest clothes, the flashiest car, the fanciest food; but at the end of the day, like Morris says, "it's all about the company you keep." Set a goal to surround yourself with good people in the New Year. Listen here.

5. "There's a lot of open doors, you can go and explore. You can always open more if you're hitting a wall."

- Kelsea Ballerini, "Square Pegs"

This year, don't let minor setbacks throw you off course. Heed this advice from Ballerini and blaze your own trail in the new year. Listen here.

6. "Say what you think. Love who you love. 'Cause you just get so many trips 'round the sun."

- Kacey Musgraves, "Follow Your Arrow"

Take a page from Musgraves' anthemic tune about staying true to yourself and make a resolution to be authentic and genuine this year. Listen here.

7. "While you sit around thinking about what you can't change and worrying about all the wrong things, time's flying by, moving so fast. You better make it count 'cause you can't get it back."

- Carrie Underwood, "So Small"

Although "So Small" topped the country charts back in 2007, the lyrics of this Carrie Underwood hit still ring true over a decade later. Life's too short to waste time worrying about minor details. Listen to this advice from Underwood, and make 2023 your best year yet. Listen here.

8. "Now you got you a brand new start and both sides of a queen bed. He mighta took your love, mighta took your time, and the rug out from under your world. But he can't take all your happiness. Go and get it now, atta girl"

-- Lainey Wilson, "Atta Girl"

One of country music's newest superstars offers the perfect advice for anyone going through a breakup or just wanting to start off 2023 with a lighter heart. Lainey Wilson's "Atta Girl," from her 2022 album Bell Bottom Country, invites you to take advantage of a brand new start. Listen here.

9. "She's done what she should, should she do what she dares? She doesn't want to leave -- she's just wonderin', is there life out there?"

-- Reba McEntire, "Is There Life Out There?"

Is there a better person to take advice from than Reba? We think not. In this classic, the country queen offers inspiration for anyone ready to take a new chance. Staring anew doesn't mean changing your whole life; instead, it could mean taking one small step, such as trying out a new hobby or planning a vacation to somewhere you've never been. If your New Year's resolution is to live a little, lean on Reba in 2023. Listen here.

10. "Well I'm tired of second chances, and these sad ass circumstances. He's your problem -- good luck keeping him home...You can have him, Jolene."

-- Chapel Hart, 'You Can Have Him Jolene"

Country trio Chapel Hart nod to Dolly Parton on their kiss-off anthem "You Can Have Him Jolene" -- only this time around they're not begging anyone not to take their man. The group delivers an anthem for anyone who knows their worth. Second chances are fine, but after the third, fourth and fifth chances, it might just be best to move along. We know Dolly would agree. Listen here.

