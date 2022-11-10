Reba McEntire’s Stunning CMA Awards Looks, Including One Special Throwback

Country stars brought their fashion A-game to last night's CMA Awards. The red carpet was a glitzy conveyor belt of luxurious velvets, wispy gowns, form-fitting couture, and, yes, denim. But country legend Reba McEntire stood head and shoulders above the rest with three magnificent and meaningful looks. Behold:

That Blue Velvet Dress

Reba started the night at an eleven. She showed up to the red carpet in a blazing, cobalt blue velvet gown. The figure-hugging silhouette featured a deep V-neck cut and cinched-waist detail. Long sleeves and pointed shoulder pads gave the look a statuesque, Old Hollywood feel. McEntire was accompanied by her boyfriend, Rex Linn, who looked every bit the gentleman in a midnight blue suit.

An Oldie But a Goodie

Reba recently announced that she'd be taking time off from performing for some much-needed vocal rest, so it came as a surprise when she joined Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert onstage for a powerful Loretta Lynn tribute. The trio opened the ceremony with a medley of the late country legend's songs. And Reba chose to wear an extra-special something for the occasion: a western suit from her 1995 tour.

The suit, designed by Sandi Spika, featured vibrant green piping and embellishments that dazzled against the red lighting onstage. Nearly thirty years later, Reba is still rocking the green fringe.

Fiery Red

Reba topped off the night with a third outfit change, and this one proved once and for all that Reba McEntire invented jewel tones. She sauntered onstage in a deep red, flamenco-style dress to present alongside Rex, who had sweetly added a matching red pocket square to his suit. The knee-length dress featured an asymmetrical hem and thigh-high slit with feathery details that gave the dress a sense of movement. Fiery red for a fiery redhead.

Last night's showing only proved that Reba really can do no wrong -- no matter the color or cut. She just doesn't miss!

