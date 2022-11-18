Where To Watch The Ball Drop + More New Year's Eve Telecasts To Ring in 2023

It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and ring in the new year with a glass of champagne and an obnoxious kazoo. (Although a pint of ice cream and a pair fuzzy socks are also encouraged.) Funny thing about new years: It's imperative to start them off on the right foot, glued to your telecast of choice and armed with a list of extremely doable resolutions.

Problem is, watching the ball drop is no easy feat if you don't have cable TV. Here's a guide to every New Year's Eve telecast (and a few webcasts), with everything you need to know in order to tune in.

How To Watch the Times Square Ball Drop

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest: This long-running ball drop broadcast is hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square. Seacrest will be joined once again by last year's Powerball co-hosts, Liza Koszhy and Jessie James Decker.

Cable: It airs on ABC at 8pm ET / 7pm CT.

Streaming: You can watch the livestream on ABC Live or through the ABC app.

New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen: Besties Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will reportedly return to Times Square for the sixth year in a row. CNN hasn't released the details about the broadcast yet. But judging from previous years, it will be accessible to cord-cutters.

Cable: It airs on CNN at 8pm ET / 7pm CT.

Streaming: You can watch the livestream on CNNgo or through the CNN app.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party: Miley Cyrus will return to host NBC's late-night ball drop broadcast. No word yet on who her co-host will be (SNL alum Pete Davidson joined her last year), or what guest performances to expect. But, hey, at least we know it's happening.

Cable: It airs on NBC at 10:30pm ET / 9:30pm CT.

Streaming: You can watch the livestream on NBC.com, or through the NBC app. Last year's broadcast streamed simultaneously on Peacock, so fingers crossed that the 2023 celebration will also be available on the streaming service.

FOX's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast: We don't know if FOX will hold its annual ball drop broadcast this New Year's Eve. Last year's celebration was canceled due to the spread of the Omicron variant. But if this year's program goes on, here's where you can (probably) find it:

Cable: It airs on FOX at 8pm ET / 7pm CT.

Streaming: You can watch the livestream on FOX Live or through the FOX NOW app.

If you're not into the network telecasts, you can watch the Times Square ball drop online for free. Times Square's official website, TimesSquareNYC.org, will stream a commercial-free webcast of the festivities beginning at 6pm ET / 5pm CT.

And if you plan to watch from your phone, you can also stream the events at TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, and TimesSquareBall.net.

A New Year's Telecast For Country Music Fans

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash: Lucky for country lovers, CBS's Nashville-based New Year's program will return after last year's successful inaugural celebration. The telecast will be co-hosted by Jimmie Allen and Elle King, and it will feature live performances by Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini and more.

Cable: It airs on CBS at 8pm ET / 7pm CT.

Streaming: You can watch the livestream on Paramount+.

