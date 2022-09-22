Ryan Paevey: From Soap Star To Hallmark Leading Man

One of the best parts about the Hallmark Channel is it's always a treat to tune in to see your favorite actors season after season. The beloved network has done a really excellent job putting together a strong arsenal of leading men and women to tell romantic stories all year long, especially during the Christmas season. Ryan Paevey has become one of the friendly faces we love seeing each year and, since his Hallmark debut, has starred in a whopping 13 films for Crown Media. While some might argue that Hallmark tells the same stories over and over, Paevey feels like the network is evolving and loves being part of something with such positive storytelling.

"It's rare you can find a place like Hallmark that will consistently serve feel-good stuff," he told TV Insider. "We get the accusation that it's a little repetitive. Powers that be know that. The fundamental storylines and equations are starting to change. Becoming more inclusive, embracing a broader range of content and subject matter to be more reflective of real life. The core of it is still the same. The stuff we have you should be able to smile a little wider after watching."

Who Is Ryan Paevey?

Paevey grew up in Los Angeles and initially had no aspirations to enter the entertainment industry. He spent time working in construction with his father while he was growing up, but after getting scouted for modeling work, he decided to give it a try. Work with major brands followed, including Corona and Izod, as well as appearances in music videos for the likes of Robin Thicke and Christina Aguilera. As a result, Paevey decided to try his hand at acting.

Outside of the Hallmark Channel, the main defining role of his career is playing Nathan West on the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives. Paevey landed the role in 2013 and stayed on the series until 2018 when he decided it was time to move on. He really didn't have any experience before landing the role, but thanks to some help from kind soap veterans on the series, he quickly learned the fast-paced ways of life on a soap opera set. It actually seems like a natural transition to a network like Hallmark since Nathan West was known as the "good guy" on the series, with a popular love story centered around longtime fan-favorite Maxie Jones (played by Kirsten Storms).

"I was ready to go, and I think GH knew that," Paevey revealed to Soaps in Depth in 2018. "It was a completely amicable situation. I mean, I owe this show so much. When GH gave me this job, I didn't even call myself an actor -- I didn't even know if I wanted to be an actor. And as those of you who were watching back then know, it's been a journey. I've learned a lot!"

Outside of his career, Paevey prefers to keep his personal life private. You won't hear him opening up about his love life on social media or caught in the tabloids with a new flame. He keeps things professional, and quite honestly, I admire that.

The Hallmark Channel

After his first Hallmark movie, Ryan was hooked. He made his debut in 2016 on Unleashing Mr. Darcy, and has appeared in multiple movies on the network every year since. Some of his additional films include Harvest Love, Christmas at the Plaza, A Timeless Christmas, and A Summer Romance. As one of the network's popular leading men, he's starred opposite numerous beloved Hallmark leading ladies, including Ashley Williams, Erin Krakow and Jen Lilley.

When the former CEO of Crown Media moved on to make his own Hallmark adjacent programming on GAC, many of the longtime Hallmark stars jumped ship for new opportunities. But Paevey was happy with his home on Hallmark. In fact, he signed an exclusive multi-picture deal with the network in 2022, so we can expect to see much more of him in the coming months.

"Ryan is a consummate professional who always brings a special spark to the characters he plays, making him a favorite among our viewers," said Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. "We're excited to extend our partnership with Ryan and can't wait to get started on his next project for us."

