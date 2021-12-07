Victor Webster Found Real Love Filming a Hallmark Movie

Actor Victor Webster has been gracing our televisions on the Hallmark Channel for years. He's a staple in the beloved annual Christmas movies and even has his own mystery series with Danica McKellar. He's played opposite nearly all of the big Hallmark leading ladies, such as Jill Wagner, McKellar and even Candace Cameron Bure. Webster's filmography is incredibly eclectic and includes the starring role in The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power as well as roles ranging from TV shows such as Sex and the City and Girlfriends Guide to Divorce to the films Surrogates, Burning Palms and Embrace of the Vampire. He's even currently playing the role of Mike Bolinski on the series Workin' Moms. There's no denying that the man is a versatile actor, but I'm definitely partial to the charm he brings to the Hallmark Channel.



Like many Hallmark stars, Webster hails from Canada and grew up in Calgary, Alberta. Growing up, he was trained in kickboxing and martial arts, even obtaining his black belt. Though he was interested in acting and participated in school plays in his early years, he didn't actually pursue it as a career until the late '90s after he had been working as a stockbroker. He broke into the business playing Nicholas Alamain on Days of Our Lives and continued booking acting work from there. Roles in Mutant X, Charmed, Bringing Down the House, Reba, Melrose Place, Criminal Minds, Harper's Island, Must Love Dogs and four seasons playing Carlos Fonnegra on Continuum followed before he made his Hallmark debut in 2012 in Puppy Love.

Apparently, Webster is just as big of a Hallmark fan as we are. Just working on the festive sets get him in the spirit of the season...even in summer when many of them are filmed.

"It's nice getting the call from Hallmark," Webster told Media Village in a 2018 interview.

"I do love working with them...To be honest, doing Christmas movies is fantastic because they have the best decorations! It really gets me in the Christmas spirit because they do it so well."

Since his debut, Webster has appeared in a slew of additional Hallmark films like The Magic Stocking, Love Blossoms, A Harvest Wedding, Home for Christmas Day, Homegrown Christmas, Hearts of Winter, Five Star Christmas and Hearts of Winter. He even appeared as Douglas Peterson, a love interest for Abby (Meghan Ory) on Chesapeake Shores as well as the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series Matchmaker Mysteries with Danica McKellar.

In 2017, his personal life overlapped with his Hallmark career when he co-starred with Shantel VanSanten in Love Blossoms. His bachelor life was soon over as the two hit it off and have been together ever since. Finding love on a Hallmark set? Can't get much more Hallmark than that!

"My life, literally, is kind of like a Hallmark movie," he admitted.

"I met Shantel in Belgium doing Love Blossoms...so, Hallmark really does make lasting memories, at least for me! I realize life isn't always like a Hallmark movie and we both know that, but we really try to keep things as simple as we can amidst all the chaos."

Technically they didn't start dating until the next year but they had a solid friendship foundation from their time filming in Belgium. In February 2021, Webster proposed and they tied the knot just months later in three different ceremonies -- two in California and one in VanSanten's home state of Minnesota for elderly family members to attend. I personally can't wait to see the happy couple star together in another Hallmark film!

"Through all of this, the biggest lesson Victor and I have learned is the resiliency of the human spirit and our hearts," Shantel told Brides of the nearly three months of celebrations.

"As I looked at my side, when the world felt like it was falling apart, there stood my rock, my home, my husband. As there are unwritten chapters ahead, we will surely experience more hardships on this grand adventure. I couldn't be more sure we can overcome anything together."

